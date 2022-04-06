Greenup

Green-up happens in Interior Alaska when leaves unfold after a long winter, as is happening on this birch tree. Ned Rozell photo

 Ned Rozell photo

It may be hard to believe considering the amount of snow on the ground, but green-up is just around the corner for Interior Alaska.

On Tuesday, Fairbanks-based climatologist Rick Thoman from the Alaska Center for Climate Assessment and Policy gave a presentation about green-up, entitled “Green-up in Interior Alaska: When and Why it Matters.”

Thoman’s presentation included a preview of what to expect this spring as well as an explanation of forecasting tools used to predict green-up, the time when leaves open on deciduous trees such as birch and aspen. Some years, green-up is abrupt, while in others it is spread out over the course of a few days.

Fairbanks is a good place to examine green-up trends because the town has a uniquely long record, Thoman explained. Starting in the mid-1970s, University of Alaska Fairbanks researchers began recording the date that the west side of Chena Ridge turned green. The National Weather Service took over the task in the mid-1980s and continues it today. In total, there is more than a 40-year record of the same area seen from the same place, Thoman said.

In terms of the dates of green-up, there is a “weak trend toward earlier green-up,” but it is not at this point a statistically significant trend. However, Thoman said, green-up now typically occurs about a week earlier than it did in the mid-1900s.

According to the forecast, green-up is expected to occur on May 8, which is the median date. Thoman added that there is about a 50% chance that green-up will occur between May 5 and May 11, with a 20% chance it will happen before May 5 and a 20% chance it will green up after May 11.

Thoman noted that, as with any forecast, there is uncertainty and constant fluctuation. However, four decades of observations have revealed a few overarching trends.

Green-up happens first on lower elevations of south facing hillsides. This suggests that daily high temperatures are more important than average temperatures, Thoman said. In other words, a few extremely warm days (such as 60 or 70 degrees Fahrenheit in late April and early May) are “worth more” for “pushing green-up along,” he said.

Large scale climate drivers, such as La Niña and El Niño, also impact when green-up will occur. Green-up typically happens later in La Niña years — such as this year — and earlier in El Niño years. But, Thoman said, some of the earliest green-ups on record have happened during La Niña years and some of the latest during El Niño years, so it is not a sacrosanct rule.

The talk was the third annual green-up webinar, which was co-sponsored by the Alaska Center for Climate Assessment and Policy and OneTree Alaska.

