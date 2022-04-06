It may be hard to believe considering the amount of snow on the ground, but green-up is just around the corner for Interior Alaska.
On Tuesday, Fairbanks-based climatologist Rick Thoman from the Alaska Center for Climate Assessment and Policy gave a presentation about green-up, entitled “Green-up in Interior Alaska: When and Why it Matters.”
Thoman’s presentation included a preview of what to expect this spring as well as an explanation of forecasting tools used to predict green-up, the time when leaves open on deciduous trees such as birch and aspen. Some years, green-up is abrupt, while in others it is spread out over the course of a few days.
Fairbanks is a good place to examine green-up trends because the town has a uniquely long record, Thoman explained. Starting in the mid-1970s, University of Alaska Fairbanks researchers began recording the date that the west side of Chena Ridge turned green. The National Weather Service took over the task in the mid-1980s and continues it today. In total, there is more than a 40-year record of the same area seen from the same place, Thoman said.
In terms of the dates of green-up, there is a “weak trend toward earlier green-up,” but it is not at this point a statistically significant trend. However, Thoman said, green-up now typically occurs about a week earlier than it did in the mid-1900s.
According to the forecast, green-up is expected to occur on May 8, which is the median date. Thoman added that there is about a 50% chance that green-up will occur between May 5 and May 11, with a 20% chance it will happen before May 5 and a 20% chance it will green up after May 11.
Thoman noted that, as with any forecast, there is uncertainty and constant fluctuation. However, four decades of observations have revealed a few overarching trends.
Green-up happens first on lower elevations of south facing hillsides. This suggests that daily high temperatures are more important than average temperatures, Thoman said. In other words, a few extremely warm days (such as 60 or 70 degrees Fahrenheit in late April and early May) are “worth more” for “pushing green-up along,” he said.
Large scale climate drivers, such as La Niña and El Niño, also impact when green-up will occur. Green-up typically happens later in La Niña years — such as this year — and earlier in El Niño years. But, Thoman said, some of the earliest green-ups on record have happened during La Niña years and some of the latest during El Niño years, so it is not a sacrosanct rule.
The talk was the third annual green-up webinar, which was co-sponsored by the Alaska Center for Climate Assessment and Policy and OneTree Alaska.