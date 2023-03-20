The going auction price for shaving a stylish mustache or mullet: a few hundred dollars. The end result: all proceeds go to finding a cure for children’s cancer.
Those goals were met Saturday night at the Carlson Center as clippers buzzed, scissors snipped and hair clippings dropped to the floor during the Farthest North Fraternal Order of Leatherhead Society’s (FOOLS) 19th Annual St. Baldrick’s Foundation fundraiser.
Dozens of Interior firefighters and residents lined up to have their heads shaved after raising funds.
For Steese Volunteer Fire Department firefighter Robert Ramirez, it’s become a tradition to shave his curled mustache for a good cause. Ramirez sparked a brief bidding war that raised hundreds to have it shaved off.
“I grow it every year for this event,” Ramirez said, “It grows back very fast.”
Josh Marshall, the FOOLS St. Baldrick’s event organizer, said money is raised in a number of ways, from general donations and to a silent auction and raffles.
But the main attraction — watching the hair fly — involves people raising money or finding sponsors “and shaving their heads in solidarity with kids for cancer.”
“We raise some money, have some food and enjoy each other’s company,” Marshall said.
Marshall said the event celebrated a milestone in 2022 by surpassing the $500,000 over the event’s history.
“All of that was raised in the Interior, so we’re very excited about that,” Marshall said. “This community is very generous and caring.”
FOOLS set its fundraising goal at $20,000 and has raised nearly $17,400 to date, but has completed its final tally.
University Fire Department firefighter Camden Hendrix raised one of the highest as an individual at $1,117.
“It’s kind of a department tradition and it’s for a good cause,” Hendrix said. Most of his donations came from parents, family members and friends.
Fairbanks resident Charlie Cannon said he managed to raise around $2,675, including a $500 minimum pledge from one community organization, for a specialized shave that left his side tresses intact.
“I recently got a part as a villager in the chorus of ‘Fiddler on the Roof,’ and the part requires having hair on the sides of my head,” Cannon said.
Cannon raised the funds from various organizations, something Marshall noted he has always been diligent about doing.
St. Baldrick’s Foundation is a nonprofit dedicated to raising funds for researching cures for children with cancer.
