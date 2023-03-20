The going auction price for shaving a stylish mustache or mullet: a few hundred dollars. The end result: all proceeds go to finding a cure for children’s cancer.

Those goals were met Saturday night at the Carlson Center as clippers buzzed, scissors snipped and hair clippings dropped to the floor during the Farthest North Fraternal Order of Leatherhead Society’s (FOOLS) 19th Annual St. Baldrick’s Foundation fundraiser.

