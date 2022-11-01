Ever see a juggler and wish that you could do that?
Kids have a chance to learn that skill at a juggling class that is part of the 365 SMART Academy. The class begins Nov. 7, so now it is the time to sign up.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Ever see a juggler and wish that you could do that?
Kids have a chance to learn that skill at a juggling class that is part of the 365 SMART Academy. The class begins Nov. 7, so now it is the time to sign up.
The class is for students in grades 4-8 and runs 4-5 p.m. every Monday from Nov. 7 to Dec. 12. Cost is $195.
All experience levels are welcome, starting with beginners, who will learn the basics starting with one ball and working toward the three-ball cascade and simple passing techniques. More advanced jugglers can work on complex 3-ball patterns, 4- and 5-ball techniques and passing. Rings, diablos and devil sticks are also available for use.
Everyone practices at their own pace, with the teacher there to offer instruction in developing new skills and proper techniques.
Juggling is a workout that doesn’t feel like exercise, according to the announcement for the class. It is also concentrated stress relief that doesn’t feel like meditation. Studies show it is most beneficial for seniors and school-age children.
Learning to juggle improves coordination and causes measurable brain growth. It can help lead to improved academic performance because the tracking and sequencing skills developed during juggling practice can improve both reading and math ability. In this case, the end result is less important than the practice and process of learning. Succeeding is just an added bonus.
Instructor Nadav Weiss has been juggling since he was a child. He regularly teaches all ages community-wide.
The class will meet at University Park 133, the gymnasium in the old Park building on the UAF Campus, 1000 University Ave. (not U Park School).
The 365 SMART Academy: Science, Math, Art, Recreation and Technology offers virtual courses to the homeschooled community to supplement their academic curriculum. Classes recently began or are about to begin. To sign up, go to fall365.alaska.edu.
Reach columnist/community editor Kris Capps at kcapps@newsminer.com. Follow her at Twitter.com/FDNMKris.