“There are not many jobs where you get to elect your boss’s boss.”
Danielle Logan, president of the 650-member Education Support Staff Association, offered that assessment of Fairbanks North Star Borough elections, where there are two open school board seats.
Logan, whose association represents education support staff, was referring to the school board’s important role of governing the school district.
“We are letting our members know that elections and voting are coming up,” Logan said Sunday at a Get Out The Vote rally hosted by the League of Women Voters of the Tanana Valley.
Early voting starts today and ends Sept. 30. Municipal and borough elections are Oct. 5 for voters headed to the polls.
Sunday afternoon, the League of Women Voters sponsored the nonpartisan event at Veterans Park, in partnership with local organizations that included the NAACP of Fairbanks, the Fairbanks Education Association and the Education Support Staff Association.
Under cloudy skies, organizers brought enthusiasm and their windbreakers.
Logan noted that the association represents a diverse group that includes teacher aides, library technicians, kitchen workers and custodians, among other personnel.
Sandi Ryan, president of the Fairbanks Education Association, said her organization is encouraging people to vote.
“We would like to see all eligible voters participate in all elections. We are here to remind voters of the importance of elections,” said Ryan, a 28-year teacher in mathematics and computer science.
Brianna Gray, a member of the Fairbanks NAACP, spoke to the small crowd gathered at the outdoor event.
She urged participants to meet with friends and neighbors, and to go on social media to talk about the local elections, where voters will choose representatives for Fairbanks and North Pole city councils, the Borough Assembly and school board.
Gray emphasized the importance of voting to ensure elected officials “represent the entire community and not just a specific agenda.”
“We need to spread the energy that is here today to others,” said Martha Raynolds, a member of the League of Women Voters. “Every single one of us makes a difference in local elections.”
Early voting is 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. today through Sept. 30, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 26, at Shopper’s Forum Mall, 1255 Airport Way. In-person absentee voting is 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday today through Oct. 4 at the clerks’ offices in the cities of North Pole and Fairbanks and Oct. 1-4 at Shopper’s Forum Mall. Applications to vote absentee by mail must be received in the borough clerk’s office by Sept. 28. Polling places are open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Oct. 5, which is Election Day.