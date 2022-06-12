The Condor has landed.
The arrival of a Condor Airlines flight Thursday from Frankfurt to the Fairbanks International Airport marked a milestone for the German carrier.
“This will be their 20th year coming into Fairbanks,” said Scott McCrea, president and chief executive officer of Explore Fairbanks.
The German airline flies between Frankfurt and Fairbanks from June through September. Condor’s yearly trips provide a seasonal boom for the Fairbanks economy, as the airline brings scores of German tourists who explore Interior Alaska.
The airline’s arrival Thursday also was the first time Condor has flown to Fairbanks International Airpot since 2019, when vacation air travel was sidelined for two summers because of Covid-19.
“This is a good sign of where things are with the visitor industry in that international visitors from our core German-speaking European market again are able to come back here,” McCrea said.
Explore Fairbanks, in partnership with Fairbanks International Airport, celebrated the return of the airlines with a reception for the vacationers as they disembarked from their flight.
A banner in the baggage claim area welcomed the German tourists. Warm greetings and light refreshments were offered.
“What is nice about the market out of Germany is that they are long-term visitors who spend about three weeks seeing as much of the state as possible,” McCrea said. “They are independent travelers who tend to be adventurous.”
Fairbanks is the travel base for the authentic Alaska trip that German tourists often are seeking, McCrea said. “They want to experience the great outdoors,” he said.
Popular excursions for the German travelers include Denali National Park and Preserve, Chena Hot Springs Resort and the Arctic Circle.
When Condor launched its weekly Frankfurt-to-Fairbanks flights in 2001, Chena Hot Spring Resort owner Bernie Karl guaranteed an undisclosed number of seats for the German airline.
In 2022, the tourists are largely independent travelers who rent RVs, take canoe trips on the Yukon River and make pilgrimages to the Arctic Circle.
The weekly Condor flights from Frankfurt to Fairbanks make one stop in Anchorage. The flight from Fairbanks to Frankfurt is direct with no stops.
At least a half-dozen travel businesses in Fairbanks have ties to Germany, and a regular base of customers travels from the European country, McCrea said.
Those business owners create incentive for German tourists to travel here. They include sightseeing operators, fishing guides and Aurora-themed businesses.
Fairbanks as a tourism destination is a year-round business, even though the Condor flights are seasonal. Condor also is connected to Alaska Air as mileage partners.
McCrea noted that Fairbanks International Airport is one of the smallest airports in the U.S. with a direct flight to Europe, making it attractive for Alaskans to visit Frankfurt. They are no flight connections to make or long waits at distant airports.
Condor in 2022 is undergoing a major expansion of its flights to U.S. cities that now include Los Angeles, Boston and San Francisco.