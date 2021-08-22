Looking at snowflakes under a microscope, asking scientists how they study earthquakes, and learning about how permafrost is changing overtime — these are just a few things that Fairbanks residents did this weekend at the university.
The University of Alaska Fairbanks Geophysical Institute celebrated its 75th anniversary Saturday with a display of speakers and events in front of the Elvey Building on UAF’s West Ridge. Scientists, politicians, students and families came to listen about the history of the institute and learn more about what it is living and breathing today.
“(At) the Geophysical Institute, we focus on just a few things: atmospheric sciences; seismology, geodesy; snow, ice and permafrost; space physics; aeronomy; tectonics; sedimentation; volcanology and remote sensing. That’s it! that’s all we do,” said Nettie La Belle-Hamer, UAF’s interim vice chancellor for research and the director of the Alaska Satellite Facility. “From the center of the Earth to the center of the sun.”
With 12 different booths, organizers brought together activities, expositions and pieces of equipment to help the public understand the basics of Earth sciences and also how those sciences benefit society, said Carl Tape, a seismologist and associate professor of geophysics.
“Every single booth here will try to persuade you that there’s something worthwhile to your life in this science,” he said. “The main thing is, if we don’t have a connection to society, we don’t exist. We can’t just be curiosity-driven scientists. We have an obligation to deliver something useful.”
At the Alaska Earthquake Center’s booth, visitors could talk to a seismologist, take a look at instruments that measure motion and seismic waves, and see what’s inside of them and how they work. At the snow, ice and permafrost station, scientists displayed field instruments for extracting snow and ice and studying their structure. Small three-dimensional models showed the ground layers below a typical Fairbanks home, with permafrost slowly changing overtime.
Most of the event was a block party, with visitors exploring activities and booths, participating in trivia and watching a survival suit challenge. Some students used the celebration as a chance to see what other departments are doing.
“We are sort of in our own area, and here we get to see everyone from the other departments and talk to them and socialize,” said Jason Ahrns, a graduate student Space Physics Department.
The opening of the event included speeches from the university officials including interim President Pat PItney and Director of the Geophysical Institute Dr. Robert McCoy. Local politicians such as state Rep. Adam Wool, Rep. Grier Hopkins and Sen. Scott Kawasaki also shared their appreciation for the work at the institute.
McCoy said the researchers at the institute have been “educating multiple generations of Earth and space scientists” and “unlocking the secrets of the Earth” for over seven decades, in part because the unique natural landscape of the state encouraged them to do that.
“Our researchers love it here because Alaska is an incredible national laboratory — we have access to a wide range of natural phenomena like no other research university in the country,” he said. ”All these phenomena have shaped who we are.”
With 90% of the state covered by permafrost, with the shoreline bound by 270,000 square miles of sea ice in winter and with 50,000 earthquakes erupting in Alaska over the last two years, it’s hard to find a better place to study Earth, McCoy said.
“Alaska has 54 active volcanoes, three of which are erupting at the moment,” he said. “If you want to study a volcano on the West Coast of the U.S., it takes 20 years, but just hanging around here for a few months, you’ll see an eruption in Alaska.”
But besides the past, which has been terrific for research, the Institute has a strong future, McCoy said.
‘The Arctic warming at twice the rate of the rest of the planet,” he warned, “and Alaska is becoming the most geostrategic place in the world.”