The Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities plans to demolish the pedestrian overpass on Geist Road tonight.
The demolition will close Geist Road between 10 p.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
The Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities plans to demolish the pedestrian overpass on Geist Road tonight.
The demolition will close Geist Road between 10 p.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
The wooden pedestrian overpass — near West Valley High School and Hutchison High School, crossing Geist near McDonald's and West Valley Plaza — was built in 1975 and allows for pedestrians to cross Geist Road between Fairbanks Street and University Avenue.
John Perreault, a spokesperson for the DOT&PF, said a recent routine inspection revealed that there was a failure in the truss member in the bridge structure that resulted in failures in other portions of the bridge.
"A truss doesn't work well without all of its pieces being in proper working order," he said.
The DOT&PF quickly built a support structure on the north side of the foot bridge to prevent a collapse with plans to demolish the overpass Tuesday night, Perreault said.
Perreault said that DOT&PF is looking at options for replacing the bridge. The DOT&PF plans to built a new overpass next summer to be in place for the 2024-2025 school year.
"Safety there is a high priority," Perreault said. He said that they are planning to plug the holes in the fences so students will need to use the crosswalks at University Avenue and Fairbanks Street.
Residents commented on Facebook that the lack of a bridge raises safety concerns for students crossing Geist Road to get to West Valley, Hutchinson High School and the University of Alaska Fairbanks.
Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com.