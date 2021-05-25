Thousands of GCI customers again have access to ABC, FOX and CW channels.
After months of contract negotiations, telecommunications company General Communications Inc. (GCI) announced Monday it had reached an agreement with Vision Alaska and Coastal Television to broadcast ABC, FOX and CW once again.
“Now, GCI customers can once again watch their favorite programs on ABC, FOX and CW, like The Masked Singer, Grey’s Anatomy and the NBA playoffs,” GCI Chief Communications Officer Heather Handyside said in a statement.
These channels have been suspended for nearly six months — since January — when the previous programming contract expired and negotiations stalled. Contract negotiations began last July. Initially, the channel providers requested a 40% fee increase for the new contract, which GCI declined.
Over the past few months, GCI has engaged in “continual talks” with the providers, said GCI Spokesperson Josh Edge. After a “lengthy negotiation,” Edge said they were eventually able to agree upon a contract over the weekend. Access to the channels was restored Saturday afternoon. According to Edge, it is very uncommon for channels to be blacked out, especially for months.
While he could not speak to the specifics of the contract, Edge did say that GCI was able to negotiate a contract that will not increase subscriber rates.
