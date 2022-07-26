The Interior Gas Utility continues to slowly add customers, with 21 new clients having turned on gas so far this year.
New government subsidies are becoming available to people willing to convert to cleaner-burning natural gas. The utility also is looking for new gas suppliers. The current supplier, Hilcorp, has said not to count on gas after 2032.
In a routine update of utility operations to the Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly, utility officials said last week that a project to expand a liquefaction plant in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough, where Hilcorp’s gas from the Cook Inlet is currently processed en route to Fairbanks, is again on hold, as IGU officials reevaluate future prospects for gas.
“We can’t guarantee a supply of gas to the liquefaction plant, which is pretty significant,” Steve Haagenson, IGU board president, told the assembly.
The utility is likely to obtain future gas using a combination of sources, including gas from the North Slope and possibly imported liquified natural gas.
Elena Sudduth, customer service and marketing manager, said the IGU remains on track to install 600 new service lines this year.
“We believe that we will reach that goal,” she said.
A source of government funding to subsidize the cost of converting boilers to natural gas has run out, but two new sources of money are pending. Applications are being waitlisted, Sudduth said.
Natural gas is currently much cheaper than delivered home heating oil, she added.
In April, gas supplier Hilcorp notified utilities, including the IGU, that “they should not rely on Hilcorp for natural gas supply past their existing contracts,” according to Sudduth.
The IGU’s contract with Hilcorp expires in 2032.
“We are good for another 10 years, but after 10 years, we are not sure that we are going to be able to continue sourcing natural gas in the Cook Inlet,” Sudduth said. “We are working full steam ahead to determine what all of our options are.”
In May, the IGU joined a working group with other Alaska utilities “to assess future gas supply needs and energy security in Cook Inlet,” the announcement reads.
The working group includes Chugach Electric Association, Matanuska Electric Association, Homer Electric Association, Golden Valley Electric Association and ENSTAR Natural Gas Company. The Alaska Department of Natural Resources and the Alaska Energy Authority are also involved.
Sudduth said the IGU and ENSTAR are well positioned among the utilities, with contracts in place for another 10 years. Homer Electric’s gas contract with Hilcorp ends in a few years, she said.
The long-awaited expansion project of the liquefaction plant at Port MacKenzie remains uncertain. The IGU had sought permission for a bond sale to raise money to pay for the buildout, but questions over the long-term viability of Cook Inlet gas has dashed the project.
Options will be discussed by the IGU board of directors, with more information presented to the assembly in October, Sudduth said.
As of July 18, the number of completed gas line installations this year was 158, Sudduth said. Of those, 21 have had their gas turned on.
About 500 applications have been approved for connection this year. Most are residential, and about a third are in North Pole.
The utility has three construction crews conducting the work and a third-party contractor helping, Sudduth said.
The IGU currently has nearly 2,000 customers. Full capacity is about 11,000 customers.
Last year, the IGU connected more than 300 new properties to the natural gas network, Sudduth said.
Programs aimed at helping people convert
The borough is providing subsidies for converting to natural gas through its air quality office using various pots of money.
“A lot of our customers need help,” Sudduth said.
The cost to convert heating equipment to burn natural gas can be several thousands dollars, depending on multiple factors.
One subsidy, $1 million that was provided by the Borough Assembly using federal coronavirus relief money, is all allocated, Sudduth said.
Two new sources of money from the state and federal governments are pending.
One subsidy of $3.2 million is coming from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Targeted Airspeed Grant program.
“The funds have to go through different departments at the state and local level,” the IGU quarterly update reads. “The [FNSB] Air Quality office expects to be able to approve applicants in October.”
The Borough is also anticipating a $1.25 million allocation from the State of Alaska’s capital budget to help people offset the cost of converting to gas.
In addition, at least three lenders, MAC Federal Credit Union, Northrim Bank and Mt. McKinley Bank, in Fairbanks are offering special financing, through home equity loans, to help people convert to gas, Sudduth said. Terms vary.