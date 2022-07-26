Interior Gas Utility tanks

Amanda Bohman/News-Miner

The Interior Gas Utility loads two of its 75,000-gallon tanks onto trailers July 17, 2020, so they can be transported to a new storage site in North Pole in what IGU officials describe as a major milestone in the effort to bring natural gas to the city. The tanks each weigh 230,000 pounds, according to IGU officials. The contractor handling the move is Cornerstone General Contractors based in Anchorage.

 Amanda Bohman/News-Miner

The Interior Gas Utility continues to slowly add customers, with 21 new clients having turned on gas so far this year.

New government subsidies are becoming available to people willing to convert to cleaner-burning natural gas. The utility also is looking for new gas suppliers. The current supplier, Hilcorp, has said not to count on gas after 2032.

