Golden Valley Electric Association’s Election Committee certified the results of their 2021 Board of Directors race. On the ballot this year were directors’ seats for District 4 (an area north and east of Fairbanks) and District 7 (south of Fairbanks encompassing the Denali Borough).
District 4 incumbent Gary Newman was able to maintain his seat over challenger Derek Miller. Newman garnered 55% of the vote to Miller’s 42%. In total, 957 valid ballots — including online votes — were cast, 550 of which went to Newman and 405 went to Miller.
Newman is retired from the University of Alaska Fairbanks, where he served as an information systems administrator for 12 years. When he first ran in 2015, Newman listed goals as reasonable rates, reliability, responsible investment, transparency and communication with members. Miller is the executive officer for the UAFs’ College of Engineering and Mines. He ran for GVEA board on the platform of addressing the high cost of energy.
The race for District 7 is still undecided and will go to a runoff election as none of the four candidates was able to get 40% of the vote. Todd Adams, however, was close. Adams received 38% of the vote, with 111 ballots cast in his favor. The runoff election will be between Adams and Katherine Hennigan who garnered 79 votes, or 27%.
Adams is a retired senior project manager with Siemens Industry.
“Having been in large corporate structures and engaging with their methods of business, I believe I could facilitate the scaling of ideas to our local co-op model,” he wrote in his candidate profile on the GVEA website.
Hennigan works for the U.S. Post Office and has experience in business management, according to her profile. Hennigan explained that this background, along with the interpersonal relationships developed as a post office worker make her “ideally suited for the position.”
Also in the race were Brad Benson, who received 21% with 61 votes and Julie Morris got 14% with 39 votes. A total of 290 valid ballots were cast in the election.
Next year, District 5 and District 6 directors’ seats will be up for election. The District 5 seat is currently occupied by Chris Bunch and the District 6 seat is held by John Sloan.
