The weekend closures at Fort Wainwright’s main gate will extend into a nine-day process starting at 9 p.m. today through 5:30 a.m. Aug. 8.
“The 9-day closure is in support of the Alaska Department of Transportation project to improve the Gaffney Road/Airport Way/Richardson Highway/Steese Expressway (GARS) intersection,” Fort Wainwright spokesperson Eve Baker said by email. “The contractor will excavate, place and backfill for the central drainage culvert beneath the GARS intersection.”
During the closure, Fort Wainwright will staff both the Trainer Gate and the Montgomery/Badger gate 24 hours. The Richardson/South Gate will be used for outbound traffic only from 6:30-9:30 a.m. and 3-6:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.
Visitor center services will be rerouted to the Montgomery/Badger gate. People who need a pass to get onto the installation will be directed there.
Access will be more limited at the Trainer Gate, Baker said.
”There are no visitor services at Trainer Gate, so only those who have DOD ID cards or already have a visitor’s pass can enter through Trainer Gate,” Baker said. Overall weekend main gate closures will continue through construction season.
Requirements to access the base remain the same: showing a government-issued ID such as passport or driver’s license as well as having a valid purpose or business reason.
The massive GARS project has already caused extended traffic snares and delays around the Steese Expressway intersections leading to the Fort Wainwright gate. Traffic has been limited to one lane in each direction since the start of July.
The GARS project aims to improve traffic flow, with the Steese Expressway/Airport Way intersections the second most-used in Fairbanks, according to DOT.
A one-day road closure is expected on Lathrop Street between Van Horn Road and 30th Avenue today, according to a construction notice from HC Contractors.
Traffic will be directed to use Tesoro Avenue to St. Philomena Street to Standard Street.
The closure is expected to last 12 hours while crews install and connect a sewer line for the TrailerCraft construction building at 3208 Lathrop St.
