The weekend closures at Fort Wainwright’s main gate will extend into a nine-day process starting at 9 p.m. today through 5:30 a.m. Aug. 8.

“The 9-day closure is in support of the Alaska Department of Transportation project to improve the Gaffney Road/Airport Way/Richardson Highway/Steese Expressway (GARS) intersection,” Fort Wainwright spokesperson Eve Baker said by email. “The contractor will excavate, place and backfill for the central drainage culvert beneath the GARS intersection.”

