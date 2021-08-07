A Galena man was sentenced Thursday to 12 years in prison with eight years suspended for sexually abusing a minor in 2019.
Mark Huntington, 42, was indicted on April 17, 2019, on one count of second-degree sexual abuse of a minor between the ages of 13-15, two counts of furnishing alcohol to a minor and one count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. The abuse took place on April 6, 2019, according to court documents.
On March 17, 2021, a Nenana jury returned a guilty verdict against Huntington. He faced a presumptive sentence of 10 to 25 years and a maximum sentence of 99 years due to the fact that Huntington was 10 or more years older than the victim he was convicted of abusing.
Assistant District Attorney Andrew Baldock, who prosecuted the case, requested that Fairbanks Superior Court Judge Michael MacDonald sentence Huntington to 30 years, with 10 years suspended.
“The facts of this case make the case extraordinarily serious,” he said Thursday. “It’s not just his age but also the condition of the victim in this case ... the video clearly shows that she could not even hold her head up, she was so intoxicated. She couldn’t even speak coherently, she was so intoxicated” Baldock explained.
During the hearing, Huntington addressed the court and expressed his remorse toward the situation. “I know that what occurred was wrong of me and I feel really bad about it. I certainly messed up very bad and I did her wrong ... I’m sorry for the victim and her family, and I hope that she gets a chance to heal and have a normal life.”
Judge MacDonald said Huntington’s extensive criminal record and the age gap between the victim and abuser require a prison sentence longer than the minimum presumptive sentence of 10 years.
“It does call for an elevation of a sentence in this case and it would be inconsistent with the sentencing scheme and inconsistent with the facts of the case to impose the minimal sentence in this case,” he said.
In addition to prison, Huntington was ordered to complete 10 years of probation and comply with sex offender registration requirements upon release.
On Wednesday before the sentencing hearing, defense attorney William Satterberg filed a motion for a new trial.
Jury deliberations at the Nenana Courthouse were publicly broadcasted over the court’s call-in telephone line for more than 15 minutes before being disconnected during Huntington’s trial, according to a signed affidavit presented to the court.
Satterberg argued that Judge MacDonald should grant a new trial because if jurors were aware that the deliberations were being publicly broadcasted, they may have changed votes in fear of retaliation.
Judge MacDonald denied the motion and explained that the defendant was not entitled to a new trial because no extraneous information was presented to the jury. The phone conversation was not recorded and the jury was not aware that their conversation was being broadcasted on the telephone line, meaning that they would not have changed their votes based on that fact alone.