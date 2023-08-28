A long line of parked cars lined the highways outside of Ester Community Park as hundreds of mushroom enthusiasts gathered Sunday at the Fairbanks Fungi Fest 2023. The open-air celebration capped off four days of events including mushroom walks for adults and children, mushroom crafts, and lectures by experts Corbin Bryan, Noah Siegel and Gary A. Laursen. Many attendees wore mushroom costumes topped with hats made to resemble mushroom caps.

Seated at a table with stacks of books to sell was mushroom expert Gary A. Laursen, a former University of Alaska Fairbanks adjunct biology professor and author of “Alaska Mushrooms: A Wide-Ranging Guide.” “You can find thousands of varieties of mushrooms in Alaska,” Laursen said during a brief interview. “The kinds you find in birch forests often are different from those found in spruce forests.”

