Friends and family of Debra Barbee are offering a hot dinner, live auctions and a raffle as a fundraiser to help with funeral costs and travel expenses.
The funeral-related expenses fundraiser is 5-9 p.m. Friday at Chief David Salmon Tribal Hall, 111 Clay St. Indian tacos are available with a suggested donation of $10 each.
Raffle items are needed and appreciated, and can be brought to the tribal hall starting at noon Friday or picked up by any of the contacts listed below. The fundraiser is a kid-friendly family event.
For more information or to volunteer, donate or place a large to-go order, contact Peter Captain Jr., coordinator, at 907-347-6679; Robin Renfroe at 907-328-9260; Rev. Anna Frank at 907-460-7238; Lavern Huntington at 907-371-9266; Tonya Garnett at 907-388-3805; or Denise Newman at 907-750-1426.