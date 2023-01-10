The Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly will be asked to take the next steps for a new animal shelter by adopting a resolution supporting the purchase a 4½-acre parcel south of the Old Richardson Highway.
The current animal shelter was built in 1974. According to the resolution, the facility “no longer meets the operational needs of the Animal Control Division.”
The Borough Assembly has been allocating money in its Capital Improvement Program budget since 2020 for a new animal shelter, including $20,000 for scoping and $650,000 for right-of-way and land acquisition. The resolution would authorize Borough Mayor Bryce Ward to approve the purchase, with a price associated at $450,000.
Borough Assembly members will also be asked to award a $1.87 million bid to Bettisworth North Architects for design and construction administration services for the new shelter. Services would include architectural and engineering design.
During an update to the borough’s Animal Control Commission, Sandra Hill, the animal control manager, said the replacement program will depend largely on the assembly’s vote.
Noel Wien Library appropriations
The administration will ask the assembly to appropriate funding for a Noel Wien Library update. A total of $5.9 million would be used for the project.
A second component asks the assembly to merge three different projects into a single bid, including a skylight and emergency exit.
According to David Bredlie, public works director, the funding has been already budgeted for the project. Bredlie said at a recent assembly finance committee meeting that combining the skylight and emergency exit into the overall package could save $500,000.
“This project is anticipated to go out to bid this winter with construction starting this summer,” Bredlie said.
The library upgrades would include a space redesign; major maintenance improvements such as parking lot resurfacing and replacing the library’s carpet, fixtures and bookshelves; overhauling the public restrooms; and upgrading security and replacing the skylight.
“The project overall adds 4,000 square feet,” Bredlie said. “It brings the library up to modern standards.”
Jonathan Shambare, the borough’s design and construction manager, said most of the expansion will target the library’s Berry Room.
Final design drawings, or 95% specifications, were expected last week and will be displayed at the Library, Shambare said.
“We have been working with the library commission and library foundation, so they are aware of the designs we are working on,” Shambare said.
Mayor Ward said the project started four years ago with a space study of the library.
“Essentially, it was planning out how you would redesign the library and upgrade the spaces to meet needs,” Ward said. “Currently, you’ve got the Berry Room, which is next to the research area. If you’ve got activities going on in the Berry Room with kids or teens, it can be disruptive.”
Ward added that the project includes upgrades to the library’s mechanical and electrical components.
“It’s much more than an $11 million carpet job,” Ward said.
The Fairbanks Library Foundation agreed to raise funds for new furnishings, he said, “and are well on their way to meet their million dollar mark.”
He noted both the borough’s library commission and the Fairbanks Library Foundation “are very connected to this project.”
The mayor’s office has asked for the Fairbanks North Star Borough School District to appropriate $1 million to replace Hutchison High School’s heating system.
Bredlie told the assembly finance committee that the University of Alaska Fairbanks steam heating system needs major repair. Hutchison and UAF’s Cooperative Extension Services share a building, heated by the university’s steam system.
According to Bredlie, the underground steam and condensate piping “is leaking and/or beyond its useful life, and UAF has stated that it is unlikely that they will repair the lines and are evaluating the decision to abandon the steam and condensate lines and install decentralized heating at their facility.”
The proposed project would install boilers at Hutchison. Bredlie said Public Works is considering a natural gas system, but left it open “to look at it through the design process.”
“I left the ordinance just a little bit vague in case something comes up in the design process saying fuel oil is a smarter choice,” Bredlie said.
Bredlie said UAF was still deciding on the level of repair and replacement for the stream line but recommended moving forward with an independent system for Hutchison.
“There are a lot of unknowns, and UAF is more nimble,” Bredlie said, including whether the university would make repairs all the way to the high school and whether UAF would ask the borough to provide matching funds.
“Regardless of their decision, we would want to move forward and get a standalone heating system at Hutchison,” Bredlie said.
He added that both the borough Public Works Department and the university are working closely to ensure Hutchison continues to be heated.
The assembly meets Thursday night at the Juanita Helms Administration Center, 907 Terminal St. The regular meeting starts at 6 p.m., and public hearings begin at 7 p.m. The meeting is broadcast on KUAC 89.9 FM starting at 7 p.m. The public can also stream the meeting via Zoom.