The Fairbanks North Star Borough Assembly will be asked to take the next steps for a new animal shelter by adopting a resolution supporting the purchase a 4½-acre parcel south of the Old Richardson Highway.

The current animal shelter was built in 1974. According to the resolution, the facility “no longer meets the operational needs of the Animal Control Division.”

