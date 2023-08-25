Twin City Foods, a Stanwood, Washington-based frozen vegetable processing company, has recalled certain frozen sweet corn and mixed vegetable products citing concerns over possible listeria contamination.
Food Lion, Kroger and Signature Select Golden Corn Super Sweet are the brands included in the recall, according to a Food and Drug Administration press release. A full list of the recalled products is available on the FDA website.
No customers have reported sickness associated with the products, according to the release. People who bought the possibly contaminated products should return them to the store for a full refund.Young children, the elderly, pregnant people and those with compromised immune systems are particularly susceptible to listeria, while otherwise healthy individuals may only see flu-like symptoms such as nausea, headache, and diarrhea.Consumers can call Twin City Foods at 360-629-5678 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday to Friday with any questions.
Contact Carter DeJong at 907-459-7545 or cdejong@newsminer.com and on twitter @dejong_carter