Kroger products included in the recall often are sold at Fred Meyer.

Twin City Foods, a Stanwood, Washington-based frozen vegetable processing company, has recalled certain frozen sweet corn and mixed vegetable products citing concerns over possible listeria contamination.

Food Lion, Kroger and Signature Select Golden Corn Super Sweet are the brands included in the recall, according to a Food and Drug Administration press release. A full list of the recalled products is available on the FDA website.

