A Dutch cyclist is braving cold temperatures to bike from the Arctic Circle to Argentina.

Henk van Dillen, 35, of Rotterdam, Netherlands, said he started cycling and camping about 12 years ago. He biked approximately 10,000 miles from Rotterdam to Singapore in 2015; 1,200 miles from Saint Petersburg, Russia, to the North Cape of Norway in 2018; and 1,200 miles from the Netherlands to Slovenia in 2020. In 2023, he plans to cycle over 6,000 miles through the Americas.

Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com