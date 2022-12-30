A Dutch cyclist is braving cold temperatures to bike from the Arctic Circle to Argentina.
Henk van Dillen, 35, of Rotterdam, Netherlands, said he started cycling and camping about 12 years ago. He biked approximately 10,000 miles from Rotterdam to Singapore in 2015; 1,200 miles from Saint Petersburg, Russia, to the North Cape of Norway in 2018; and 1,200 miles from the Netherlands to Slovenia in 2020. In 2023, he plans to cycle over 6,000 miles through the Americas.
His 2020 trip in the Arctic taught him to appreciate the challenge that comes with cycling in the cold and love the vast, snow-covered landscapes, he said.
He acclimated to the cold temperatures for about 10 days in Fairbanks before setting out from Coldfoot on Dec. 20. The toughest stretch of his journey so far was Finger Mountain on the Dalton Highway, he said. He said that he learned he couldn’t stop moving in the 30-below temperatures or he would get too cold.
“It’s doable to cycle in this weather and be self-supportive, and you cannot make mistakes,” a cycling friend told van Dillen, he said. Van Dillen quickly learned that he cannot touch metal without wearing gloves or mittens, he said.
Van Dillen sleeps in his tent along the way, he said. It’s freeing to be independent and sleep anywhere, he said. His fuel burner is his life saver.
He looks forward to traveling through the Rocky Mountains, Yosemite and the California coast.
“One of the reasons I cycle is to be in nature and surrender myself to nature,” he said.
