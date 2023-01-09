About 10 years ago, Frank Tomaszewski saw a YouTube video on tapping birch trees and thought, “I live on Birch Hill and I could do that.”

He ordered the equipment online, tapped 50 trees and made what he described as a “really bad batch” of syrup over a campfire the first year. Undeterred by his initial results, Tomaszewski perfected the process and started Sample Alaska, a family-run birch products company that sells syrup, honey, and jams and other items that can be found in every Walmart and Fred Myer in Alaska. One of his sons will be running the sap production in the spring while Tomaszewski is in Juneau. The former Borough Assemblyman, originally from Fox, is the new House District 34 representative. 

Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com.