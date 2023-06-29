Roller skating in Fairbanks kicks off Friday at the Carlson Center with Skate Night for adults only. Open skate times for families will begin Saturday and the program will continue until the end of August.
“There will be live music and concessions, and it’ll just be for adults on Friday,” Angelica Peger, aka Johnny Crash, said, president of Fairbanks Roller Derby. “That way people can have date nights and not worry about children trying to have fun too.”
Skaters from Fairbanks Roller Derby will be attending the Friday night skates in uniform as “roll models” for new skaters.
“We’re not gonna be doing actual derby, but we’ll be doing, say, falling and getting back up safely and stopping and starting safely. Really just a skate 101,” Peger said.
The idea to have skating at the Carlson Center has been in the plans since the borough took over the building in July 2021.
“It was one of those things where, initially, we all thought it would be kind of cool to have something like skating during the summer,” Terrell Echols said, Carlson Center general manager. “As time went on, you know, we started hearing people say, ‘It’d be cool if you did roller skating,’ and they didn’t know we had already started planning it. So to hear the community say that they would be interested in it, it’s kind of like, OK, let’s go ahead and really figure it out.”
There will be open family skate times during the day, along with the Friday 18 and older nights. On Fridays, there will be themed music with a local DJ, a beer garden for ages 21 and older, and concessions.
Unfortunately, there will not be any skating next summer because the Carlson Center is getting a new ice rink. It will be completely closed for events throughout summer 2024.
“It’s disappointing for me because I feel like roller skating is going to be really popular, and I hate having to start something and gaining momentum, just to have to come to an abrupt stop for a year,” Echols said. “Luckily it seems like roller skating is popular enough here or wanted enough, that I don’t think it’ll be hard to restart it again.”
Skating will likely continue to only be offered in late summer, as there are too many events that happen throughout May and June.
“Some of our original thoughts were to have Saturday night be a teen night, but it’s hard to do that because that’s the one day on a weekend that we felt like all families should be able to come,” Echols said.
As for the adult Skate Night themes, tomorrow’s theme will be Pride night to celebrate Pride month. Following that is an 80’s/90’s night, reggae/stepping night, latin night, Y2K night, and disco night. “Themes were created in house this year, and we tried to keep things as closely related to skating as possible,” Echols said. “When we announced it on Facebook, the overwhelming majority of the community was really excited about it.”
For safety, they plan on having referees during skate times. Family skate times will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Fridays and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays. It will cost $4 for youth and seniors, $6 for adults and $3 to rent skates.
Adult Skate Nights are Fridays 7 to 10 p.m. and will cost $10 per person plus $3 to rent skates.
“I mean for skating I just wanna encourage that, it’s for everybody; size and shape and type you know? Whether you’re 6 feet tall, 300 pounds or 4 feet tall 100 pounds, skating’s for everybody,” Peger said.
For more information visit the Carlson Center Facebook page.