Skate night

Public skating is coming to the Carlson Center starting Friday.

Metro Creative

Roller skating in Fairbanks kicks off Friday at the Carlson Center with Skate Night for adults only. Open skate times for families will begin Saturday and the program will continue until the end of August.

“There will be live music and concessions, and it’ll just be for adults on Friday,” Angelica Peger, aka Johnny Crash, said, president of Fairbanks Roller Derby. “That way people can have date nights and not worry about children trying to have fun too.”

