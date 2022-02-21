Dedicated Ice Alaska volunteer A.J. Duncan is a man of many talents.
For more than a month each winter, Duncan spends his days volunteering at the Ice Alaska ice park — operating heavy equipment, coordinating volunteers and harvesting ice for more than 20,000 annual visitors to enjoy.
The process is time consuming but rewarding, Duncan said.
“I’m kind of a do it all type of guy,” Duncan said. “I’m able to adapt, improvise and go with the flow when needed.”
Duncan first volunteered with Ice Alaska more than a decade ago and became re-involved with the organization after returning to the state in 2019. Duncan, who has over 30 years of scaffolding experience, takes time off from the trade each winter to volunteer with Ice Alaska.
“It’s a sacrifice for something that you have passion for,” he explained. “I’m living my childhood dream, which is to be involved in the community and make a difference.”
“Working with a purpose and making a difference is what drives me,” he added.
Ice Alaska is coordinated annually by hundreds of local volunteers and hosts more than 100 ice carving artists from various regions of the globe, Duncan said. This year, an estimated 350 blocks of ice are anticipated to be used in the various competitions.
“I’m just very in awe of what they do and the passion that they have,” said Duncan, who competed in the double block ice carving competition last year. “It’s very rewarding to bring smiles to so many people by me doing my part.”
In a few short months, Duncan will trade ice carving for ice shaving.
Last summer, he founded Duncan’s Sno-Balls, a local operation that sells New Orleans-style shaved ice at fairgrounds, farmers markets and concerts during the summer. Duncan’s Sno-Balls offers more than 15 flavors including local specialities like Alaska blueberry and rhubarb.
“People love it,” Duncan said. “Once again, it is all about making people happy.”
In 2020, Duncan earned his GED through the Literacy Council of Alaska and is working toward earning a business degree. He credits the supportive community of Fairbanks for his continued success.
“The small circle of friends I have encouraged me to get my GED,” he explained. “The people, the community and the closeness ... that’s why I endure these harsh winters.”