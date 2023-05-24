A Fairbanks judge sentenced a man with a penchant for home invasions to 20 years on Tuesday.
A jury convicted 25-year-old Antuiohn Arazo of felony first-degree robbery, felony first-degree burglary, felony third-degree assault and felony second-degree theft in December 2022 for his role in busting into a home and robbing poker players in the middle of a game. On May 18, Superior Court Judge Thomas Temple merged the charges of assault and theft with robbery.
Frank Spaulding and Eric Yff represented Arazo, and Dominic Plantamura represented the state.
On April 11, 2021, Arazo attended a poker game at the home of Michael Spony, left, and returned with two armed men, Elijah “Eli” Rutherford and a single individual nicknamed both “B” and “Rock.” Arazo took marijuana and the pot of cash — worth about $2,700 — and fled the home.
Plantamura requested a sentence of 29.5 years. He said that Arazo chose to commit offenses similar to ones he committed in the past, which shows that he’s not willing to comply with probation. Plantamura also said that Arazo has failed to accept responsibility for his actions.
The defense proposed a sentence of 20 years with 10 years suspended. Spaulding said that Arazo is not predatory and does not look for ways to harm other people, but is kind and generous. He said that at 25-years-old, Arazo remains a youthful offender and is amenable to rehabilitation.
Arazo apologized to the Spony family.
Temple said that he received twelve letters of support from Arazo’s friends and family, but his record paints a different picture.
“Mr. Arazo has trampled on the rights of folks since he was 12 years old,” Temple said. He recounted Arazo’s prior convictions of burglary in 2015 and robbery and assault in 2016.
Temple told Arazo, “The fact that there were three home invasion-style robberies or attempts, you are at risk of continued criminal conduct which would seriously threaten public safety.”
This is the third time Arazo committed a home invasion robbery to satisfy his desire for marijuana or money, Temple said. Temple said Arazo’s prospects of rehabilitation are guarded.
“Although you’re not a danger to your friends and family, you’re a danger to the public and anyone that has marijuana or money in their home,” Temple said.
Superior Court Judge Thomas Temple sentenced Arazo to a composite sentence of 20 years with 14 years suspended and 8 years probation. Temple also ordered Arazo to pay $2,700 in restitution to Spony.
Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com.