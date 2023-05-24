In court

Cristian Baitg/Metro

A Fairbanks judge sentenced a man with a penchant for home invasions to 20 years on Tuesday.

A jury convicted 25-year-old Antuiohn Arazo of felony first-degree robbery, felony first-degree burglary, felony third-degree assault and felony second-degree theft in December 2022 for his role in busting into a home and robbing poker players in the middle of a game. On May 18, Superior Court Judge Thomas Temple merged the charges of assault and theft with robbery.

