West Valley High School students provided a weekend of scares at its fifth annual Halloween Carnival on Saturday, a family-friendly holiday event that encompassed a large portion of the school as well as numerous student organizations.

“The Halloween Carnival is a true community event,” said faculty adviser and teacher Heather Damario. “Not only does it involve the patronage and support of the Fairbanks community, over 50 West Valley students helped organize the carnival and helped make it an affordable option for families.”

