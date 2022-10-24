West Valley High School students provided a weekend of scares at its fifth annual Halloween Carnival on Saturday, a family-friendly holiday event that encompassed a large portion of the school as well as numerous student organizations.
“The Halloween Carnival is a true community event,” said faculty adviser and teacher Heather Damario. “Not only does it involve the patronage and support of the Fairbanks community, over 50 West Valley students helped organize the carnival and helped make it an affordable option for families.”
The goal was to involve as many clubs as were interested, Damario said. The freshman class student council created a haunted hallway; a local competitive basketball program called UPAK, which offers athletes an opportunity to travel nationally, volunteered to run the coat check; the Gay-Straight Alliance organized a bake sale with proceeds going to a local nonprofit group; and Sources of Strength, a suicide prevention project, set up an information table for students and parents.
Students with the West Valley Model United Nations program and their peers created games, decorated for the holiday, baked cupcakes and did much of the behind the scenes work for the carnival. The carnival also helps out the Model UN club. The group will be attending two conferences, one hosted by Harvard University which will be attended by 3,000 students from all over the world, and another at the national level hosted at the University of Alaska Anchorage in February. A portion of the carnival’s proceeds will be used to offset costs associated with the conferences.
“This carnival is an opportunity to see so many young people planning, organizing, working as a team, and problem solving to build something for their community. Skills they will take with them well beyond high school. Staff members opened their classrooms and donated their time as well. The West Valley staff makes this possible,” Damario said.
For more information about the West Valley Model United Nations program, contact Heather Damario at heather.damario@k12northstar.org.
