The Fairbanks Curling Club iced a major moment in its history this week. If it takes a village to raise a child, that entire village filled the house for Olympian Vicky Persinger on Tuesday night. It’s fitting, considering Vicky’s mom, Cathy Persinger, described the venue as more of a “home” than a club.
From family and friends, coaches and coworkers, to longtime supporters of the Curling Club, several of which sponsored Vicky over the years, it was a hard-earned celebration that evoked a sense a greatness in the air.
Persinger’s performance in mixed doubles curling in the Netherlands earned her a spot in the 2022 Winter Olympics. She and her curling partner, Chris Plys, 34, of Duluth, Minnesota, will compete in Beijing in February. The U.S. is the fifth-ranked country in the world in mixed doubles curling, according to Team USA. The games start Feb. 4. Persinger, 29, is a graduate of Lathrop High School and the University of Alaska Anchorage.
A spot in the Olympics doesn’t just get handed to you. Persinger learned this the hard way in 2018, when that chance was ripped away from her and her team after a neck and neck battle in trials.
“It kind of felt like a life or death thing for me. It was the only thing that I wanted to succeed at and when I didn’t reach that goal, it felt like the end of the world to me,” she said. Vicky kept her composure when admitting she could bring herself to tears if she thought about it too much.
The weight of that experience has taken another shape in time, helping to mold Persinger’s outlook on life in general. “I’ve kind of just felt like it is what it is. There are other things in life I’m very thankful for, it’s like being more at peace with the rest of life.”
In a sport with a lot of back and forth, it can come to down to full circles. This time around, it’s gone Persinger’s way. She handles it with grace.
“It doesn’t all revolve around that,” she said, adding, “I’m beyond grateful to be going, but I think just having that balance with sport and life in general and making sure I go do things with my family helps with the mental side of things. You’re in a better place having more fun on the ice.”
Looking ahead, Persinger will continue a pattern that’s become the norm as of late; compete, quarantine, repeat. Her next event is this weekend in Eveleth, Minnesota. She gets the remainder of the year to lay low with family and friends before Women’s Nationals in Iowa during the first week of January. Afterward, it’s two weeks of “hiding out” as she says, seeing less of people and more of curling. It’s off to Los Angeles on Jan. 23, where athletes will prep by practicing together and acclimating to the time zone in China before they fly to Beijing.
For a moment, the Fairbanks Curling Club had the pleasure of celebrating a longtime member turned Olympian. One sign made for Persinger read, “Little Rocker ... to Olympian” and as her dad, Ken, put it, “She’s been on the ice for 28 years.”
It’s safe to say she’s earned something she can be proud of for a lifetime.