Over 20 years ago, in mid-winter, 45 miles north of the Arctic Circle, Beth Wheeler needed to have 10 of her dogs spayed and neutered. She called veterinarian Eric Jayne.
The weather didn’t allow Jayne to arrive right away, and when he got to Ambler, Wheeler was leaving to see a doctor in Anchorage. Jayne went to the cabin anyway, did the work that needed to be done, and stayed there for the night to make sure the dogs were OK.
“That’s just the kind of veterinarian he was. He understood what it was like to live in the Bush and that things didn’t always go as planned. You know, unless you know Alaska, it’s hard to try to explain it to somebody,” Wheeler said. “He just was one of those souls whose priority was always the animals and the people,” she added.
Jayne, an animal advocate and veterinarian, died on Friday in a multi-vehicle accident near Grand Forks, North Dakota, his sister, Andrea Jayne, said. The event sent the community of people who love him — in Alaska, North Dakota, Iowa and all over the United States — in shock.
“He just always, always wanted to help,” his Fairbanks friend, Kathy Lenniger, said. “And, you know, it just shocks me that he’s gone.”
While he grew up in Iowa, Jayne always planned on coming to Alaska. When his first wife died in early 90s, he visited the Yukon River with his kids and that trip made him want to move up north even more, Andrea Jayne said
“He just kept dreaming about Alaska,” she said.
Here, he had an extensive veterinarian practice, helping animals all across the state, even in the most remote rural communities. He educated people, delivered shots for animals in the villages, and helped keep the pet population down so that people could feed the animals they had, Wheeler said.
Angie Fitch worked and traveled to rural Alaska alongside Jayne for about 10 years.
“His belief was that all people deserve vet care, regardless of where they live and what income they have,” she said. “I grew up in Alaska and I knew what it was like to not have a vet, so I appreciated the work he was doing in the communities.”
His other friend and colleague, Dave Pauli, agreed. “He was taking the services where they were needed. He cared for people who wanted to go to a vet but had no vet to go to.”
Pauli met Jayne more than 20 years ago and became inspired by what Jayne was doing in the Bush. He joined him on the trips to St. Lawrence Island where “it is a major event to get your dog to a vet” as well as on “various trips up and down the river.”
In one of the villages, Jayne and Pauli saw a dog limping on the street. Jayne remembers how they brought that dog home and learned that it had a pin in its leg, and it was too expensive for the owners to go to Anchorage to remove it. Jayne put the procedure right there and then, and when the owners asked how they should pay him, he held up the pin and said, “Can I keep this?”
Concerned more about the animals than about profit, Jayne could work pro bono or take smoked fish, jam and jelly in payments, Pauli said.
“He was doing this critters and the people,” Pauli said.
In addition to providing veterinarian care, Jayne also taught village residents and mushers about proper care and nutrition and encouraged youth to go to the vet schools, Fitch said.
“He believed that the health of the animals reflect the health of the community,” she said. “It just brings happiness to people when their animals are properly taken care of. When you show them you care for their animals, you show them you care for them.”
When Jayne left Alaska, he went to Molokai where he was continuing his veterinarian work, but also remodeling the clinic, Lenniger said.
“Nothing could stop him!” his sister Andrea Jayne said. “When he thought ‘Oh I think I would build a house, he would research and do it. Living in Alaska taught him how to be self-sufficient, because if your car breaks down in the middle of the road in Alaska, you gotta figure out how to fix it.”
Overall, Jayne “spread his inspiration everywhere” and helped communities and reservations all over the country, including Standing Rock Rosebud reservation, Fitch said.
His dedication to serve the Native community comes from the time he was a child and heard about his Native Canadian aunt dying from rabies.
“It planted the seed in him that Native people deserve better to improve their lives,” she said. “Eric devoted his life and went to veterinary school so that no other native people would die of rabies.”
