Kayla Benjamin wanted to help Sikoya Francis-Fields, a fellow student from Effie Kokrine Charter School.
They reconnected at the Midnight Sun Festival in 2019. Benjamin was on the rebound from another relationship. By December, Francis-Fields was living with her, according to her relatives. Benjamin worked, paid the rent, cooked his food and washed his clothes. Francis-Fields had problems, they said. He didn’t work much. He liked to drink. Benjamin wanted to fix him.
“She always thought she could fix anybody,” said Karen Shafford, who was Benjamin’s friend and boss at Brown’s Electric.
On May 23, 2020, Benjamin was found dead in her apartment. She was 23. Francis-Fields confessed to the crime, telling authorities he picked up Benjamin and squeezed her, causing her to collapse and die. The official cause of death was later confirmed as “asphyxia due to probable compression.”
A judge threw out the confession on Aug. 12 due to a civil rights violation. Murder charges against Francis-Fields were dismissed. Benjamin’s death is now an open investigation at the Fairbanks Police Department, and Benjamin’s friends and family feel that Francis-Fields is getting away with murder.
Two people who worked with Benjamin at Brown’s Electric said they noticed that she was under more stress than usual during the weeks leading up to her death.
Benjamin was becoming increasingly concerned about Francis-Fields’ drinking.
“There was never any sign that I could see of abuse,” said John Altig, a former assistant manager at Brown’s.
Benjamin was friends with Altig and his wife. Altig helped Benjamin get the job at Brown’s. He was training Benjamin to take over his position before she died. They also sometimes played games online and chatted.
“It seemed like maybe a few weeks or a month before everything happened. She was like no longer allowed to talk to me,” he said.
Benjamin’s parents and grandparents had doubts about whether Francis-Fields killed Kayla until they heard a recording of a portion of his two-hour interrogation by police at a hearing in Fairbanks Superior Court.
“He was very calm about it,” said Linda Benjamin, Kayla’s mother.
“He said, ‘I just snapped,’” said Dan Benjamin, Kayla’s father. “He said he couldn’t believe he just did it.”
Kayla Benjamin was born in California. She was 6 when her family, including a younger brother, moved to Alaska.
This was after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. At the time, Benjamin’s grandfather in Alaska faced some health problems.
“It just made sense to leave,” said Dan Benjamin, Kayla’s father.
The family settled in a home off Chena Hot Springs Road, and Kayla attended Two Rivers K-8 school, Golden Heart Christian School and Effie Kokrine, finally graduating from IDEA Homeschool.
“She loved animals from the time she was little,” said her mom. “She could tell you every stuffed animal’s name and who gave it to her when she was 2.”
When a cat belonging to Patti Benjamin, Kayla’s grandmother, died, Kayla comforted her.
“She said it’s OK. When you get another cat, I can help you name her,” Patti Benjamin said.
Kayla sat quiet for a moment and then told her grandmother the new cat should be called Sassafras, or Sassy for short, and Patti Benjamin did just that. She got a new cat and named it Sassafras.
When Kayla got a job at Walmart, she told her mother that she noticed many coworkers ate alone.
“She would sit with them,” Linda Benjamin said. “She really liked her friends and just people in general.”
In 2014, she wrote a letter to the editor about the plight of homeless people.
“Even if they are jobless and ‘no apparent use to the community,’ does that mean they should have to die?” she wrote.
Kayla had an independent streak, moving out of her parents’ house when she was 19. She was good at living humbly and saving money, her parents and grandparents said. She even spent a stint living in New York City to be closer to a man she met online.
“If there was a fault she had, it was dating to help someone,” said her father, Dan.
Kayla left behind a “life list,” which shows she wanted to go to college, adopt shelter dogs, improve her drawing, get her driver’s license, ride a horse on a beach, visit Ireland, help her father fix things around the house, read the Bible more often and get into shape.
Kayla eventually rented an apartment off College Road from a family friend. Her mother would drive past the building on her way to work sometimes to keep an eye on things. Kayla did not own a car. She walked, rode a bike and carpooled.
One day, Francis-Fields borrowed the bike and the chain fell off. He put away the bike without fixing the chain. Kayla was annoyed and confronted him about it. He blew up at her, according to Linda Benjamin.
Kayla’s mom said about three weeks before she died, she noticed that Kayla was looking unusually unkempt.
In a separate interview, Shafford, Kayla’s boss, said Kayla told her that Francis-Fields discouraged her from showering and cleaning up every day.
The store manager said she sometimes helped Kayla with transportation. She never met Francis-Fields.
“He never came out to say hi,” she said. “He didn’t shovel the walk. He didn’t do anything ... She had to unlock the door. He wouldn’t even open the door for her.”
About a week before Kayla’s death, Francis-Fields contacted Kayla at work to inform her that he had knocked out the dog, according to Shafford, who grew increasingly worried about his intentions.
“You just know,” she said. “He was always texting her aggressively. You could just tell ... I told Kayla he didn’t accidentally knock that dog out.”
Altig also felt something was off. Kayla would hurry inside her apartment when he would drop her off after work, he said.
“It was always like she had to hurry and get inside. She just didn’t want him to worry,” he said.