Author and artist Ray Bonnell will sign copies of his latest book “Interior Sketches III” at the North Pole Grange Gallery from 5-8 tonight.
The evening includes the Friday art show “A Moment In Time,” celebrating the passage of time with a photographic history of the North Pole Grange and other now-abandoned man-made spaces in Alaska. An original piece by the late painter Bob Ross is also on display.
“Interior Sketches III” is the third in a series of books documenting Bonnell’s ramblings around Alaska historic sites. For nearly four decades, Bonnell has tramped the roads and trails of eastern Interior Alaska, searching out old mining camps, roadhouses, homesteads, villages and other historic locations. He documents these visits through historical essays and detailed pen and ink drawings before time, development and vandalism erase them from the landscape.
