Western Alaska storm

A home, washed away by a massive storm, sits blocked by the Snake River Bridge in Nome Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. 

 Photo courtesy Margaret Thomas

A series of free workshops on Oct. 7 will teach attendees about putting together an emergency kit, what kind of generator to buy and how to maintain a water supply, among other tips.

The Blackout Backup self-sufficiency summit is sponsored by the University of Alaska Fairbanks Cooperative Extension Service, the Fairbanks North Star Borough Office of Emergency Management and the American Red Cross of Alaska. The daylong (8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) series of free workshops will provide tips and resources to help Interior Alaska residents navigate power outages and natural disasters.