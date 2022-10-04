A series of free workshops on Oct. 7 will teach attendees about putting together an emergency kit, what kind of generator to buy and how to maintain a water supply, among other tips.
The Blackout Backup self-sufficiency summit is sponsored by the University of Alaska Fairbanks Cooperative Extension Service, the Fairbanks North Star Borough Office of Emergency Management and the American Red Cross of Alaska. The daylong (8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.) series of free workshops will provide tips and resources to help Interior Alaska residents navigate power outages and natural disasters.
• 8 a.m.: Resources: Who’s who for help; emergency kit; potential warming centers
• 8:30 a.m.: Be Red Cross ready
• 9:30 a.m.: Generators: Purchase, prep and safe, economical use
• 11 a.m.: Battery backup for home and vehicle
• 12:30 p.m.: Food storage and cellars — maintaining a place for fresh foods
• 2 p.m.: Biochar — roasting wood for filtration and growing
• 3 p.m.: Keeping the water flowing and the well running
• 3:30 p.m.: Nanogrid: Tying biomass, solar and wind together for backup
All sessions will be held in the Centennial Center’s Blue Room, Pioneer Park, 2300 Airport Way, Fairbanks. Preregistration is not required. Contact Art Nash at 907-474-6366 or alnashjr@alaska.edu for more information.