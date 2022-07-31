Fairbanks Recycling

Lou Catinella sorts electronics during a Green Star electronics recycling event.

News-Miner file image

Green Star of Interior Alaska off Van Horn Road is accepting unwanted electronics for free starting Tuesday and going through Sept. 30.

This includes televisions, monitors, movie players, computers, smartphones, tablets, printers, scanners, copiers, stereos, microwaves and household batteries.

Contact staff writer Amanda Bohman at 907-459-7545, at abohman@newsminer.com or follow her at twitter.com/FDNMborough.

