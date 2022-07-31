Green Star of Interior Alaska off Van Horn Road is accepting unwanted electronics for free starting Tuesday and going through Sept. 30.
This includes televisions, monitors, movie players, computers, smartphones, tablets, printers, scanners, copiers, stereos, microwaves and household batteries.
No accepted are light bulbs, smoke detectors, refrigerators, car batteries, vacuum cleaners and air conditioners, according to an announcement.
This new recycling opportunity comes after the Fairbanks North Star Borough abruptly closed the central recycling facility earlier this month following a contract dispute with the Fairbanks Rescue Mission, which operates the Green Collar Jobs Program, aimed at helping people learn job skills by processing recyclables.
A spokeswoman for the borough said efforts are underway to reopen the central recycling facility before winter sets in.
The borough had previously collected recycled electronics, which were provided to Green Star for processing.
Green Star has been around for awhile and recently relocated to a new warehouse in South Fairbanks.
“Green Star’s new warehouse at which we recycle about 100 tons of electronics from the Fairbanks North Star Borough and surrounding Interior Alaskan villages is now located at 2134 Texaco Ave., which is just off Peger and Van Horn, behind Frontier Glass,” reads an announcement from the nonprofit. “Our new warehouse includes a storefront area in which we have used electronics available for purchase.”
Green Star is open from Tuesday to Saturday. Hours are noon to 5:30 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays.
Residential electronics are free to recycle along with commercial loads in a passenger vehicle, pickup truck or trailer with two wheels and a single axle, according to Green Star.
Larger commercial loads are accepted at 50 cents a pound or $1,000 a ton and require a Memorandum of Agreement with the borough prior to delivery, the announcement said.
