Employees in Fred Meyer West’s retail sector successfully voted to unionize under United Food and Commercial Worker’s Union Local 1496 following an on-site election Thursday and Friday, according to a Monday news release.
The UFCW stated that the new bargaining unit represents nearly 100 members, the majority of of whom voted in favor of organizing. However, the results must be officially certified by the National Labor Relations Board, which could take several weeks.
“The result of this vote is a big win in our pursuit of a better workplace,” said Kris Kozak, a Fred West home department employee, in a prepared statement. “I want to express my gratitude to each and every one of my fellow coworkers who dedicated their valuable time and effort in this process.”
Fred Meyer’s employees in the grocery, deli, meat/seafood, produce and liquor departments are already represented by UFCW Local 1496, as employees at the store’s Starbucks coffee shop.
“Key issues for the workers included raising pay, improving benefits and working conditions, reliable and fair scheduling, and the basic idea that every worker needs a voice on the job,” the union stated in its news release. “The workers are preparing to bargain for a fair contract that will ensure these things and more.”
UFCW Local 1496 represents more than 2,500 employees across the state of Alaska.
Frank Mutchie, president of UFCW Local 1496, stressed the importance of organized labor movements and fair working practices.
“Now that we have won an overwhelming election victory, we look forward to fighting for a contract that workers can be proud of, that secures meaningful gains in wages and benefits, working conditions, and scheduling,” Mutchie said in a prepared statement. “I am proud of this union and our members, and we will continue to organize workers across this great state.”
A spokesperson for Kroger said Monday that it respects its employees’ decision to organize.
“At Fred Meyer we are committed to continuing to provide a total compensation package that rewards our associates with competitive wages, affordable, industry leading healthcare and retirement benefits for their future,” the spokesperson said in an emailed statement.
The union, in a statement, noted the organization comes ahead of a possible $25 billion merger between Fred Meyer’s parent company Kroger and Albertsons, which owns Alaska’s Carrs Safeway stores. UFCW Local 1496 opposes the merger, citing it could upend the Alaska’s grocery store and potentially “raise prices for consumers, threaten food security and supply chains, close stores, and diminish workers’ wages and benefits.”
The proposed merger is currently under review by the Federal Trade Commission.
If finalized, Kroger would absorb Albertsons and create a large grocery retail network encompassing nearly 5,000 stores and over 700,000 employees.
In an interview May interview with Bloomberg News, Kroger CEO Rodney McMullen said the Fred Meyer parent company was prepared to defend the merger in court if the FTC blocked it. McMullen said in addition that stores could be closed or sold off, while Albertsons disclosed in a FTC regulatory filing the two companies may be required to divest of as many as 650 sites.
With the local union organization, Kozak, the Fred Meyer West employee, said he hopes will have an important impact for fellow retail workers.
“We look forward to coming together as a team and making Fred Meyer a better place for its workers, customers, and the Fairbanks community,” Kozak said. Our victory is a testament to our shared vision and the power of solidarity.”
