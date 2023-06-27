Fred Meyer

Employees in Fred Meyer West’s retail sector successfully voted to unionize under United Food and Commercial Worker’s Union Local 1496 following an on-site election Thursday and Friday, according to a Monday news release.

The UFCW stated that the new bargaining unit represents nearly 100 members, the majority of of whom voted in favor of organizing. However, the results must be officially certified by the National Labor Relations Board, which could take several weeks.

