Nonrepresented employees at the West Fairbanks Fred Meyer on Airport Way signed union authorization cards and filed for a union election, according to a news release from the United Food and Commercial Workers Union Local 1496 (UFCW Local 1496).
Some of the largest key issues, according to the union, include a need for pay raises, working conditions, better health benefits and reliable scheduling, said Silvana Tirban, secretary-treasurer for Local 1496.
The union represents more than 2,400 workers in Alaska.
“Staffing was seen as a large issue because there were reports the departments are all understaffed and folks have had to perform tasks meant for two or three people,” Tirban said.
Some Fred Meyer employees are covered by a union, including the food and grocery, seafood and butcher departments. Others, such as apparel, home cooks and cashiers, don’t have a contract.
Tirban noted that union employees were negotiating with Kroger, Fred Meyer’s parent company, in recent bargaining sessions for contractual raises, benefits and scheduling, but those don’t reflect other employees.
“A lot of workers are looking for help and making improvements,” Tirban said.
In a news release, Fred Meyer employees called the action a first step in a new direction.
Employee Eric Wyatt said retail workers deserve livable wages and shifts that create work-life balance “and our customers deserve to be serviced in a timely manner.”
“Our store in West Fairbanks is one of the biggest profit generators the company owns, and to be told we’ll be on wage freezes while the company pursues acquisition of the local competition is unacceptable,” Wyatt said.
Fred Meyer clerk Kris Kozak said “associates deserve to feel valued.”
“The company is more focused on its bottom line and its next business move than its customers and workers,” Kozak said. “We’re asking for better pay, benefits and reliable scheduling to make the company better for all.”
The UFCW cited that Fred Meyer posted a $2.2 billion profit in 2022, up by 35% from the previous year. It also alleges that there could be serious consequences for workers and consumers alike if and when the Federal Trade Commission approves a merger between Kroger and Albertsons, which owns Carrs Safeway.
Tirban noted an increased national trend in attempts by employee groups to organize, whether at stores or in other industries. For retail and grocery stores, it’s about recognizing the critical role employees played during the Covid-19 pandemic when they were deemed essential workers.
“There was so much stress put on them as they had to report to work every day, and some conditions were just extreme,” Tirban said. “They are essential because the pandemic showed while a lot of places could operate with remote workers, you can’t operate an grocery store unless you have boots on the ground, they are essential because everyone needs to eat and drink and purchase goods needed for home.”
While employees have signed union authorization cards, additional steps are needed to organize as a bargaining unit. Tirban said Local 1496 has sent a request to Kroger for voluntary recognition, where an independent third party would verify the employee group has enough authorization cards.
“We do a card check,” Tirban said. “Those cards are never turned over to the employer.”
But Tirban said Kroger hasn’t responded to the request yet. She said she suspects an election will need to be held through the National Labor Relations Board, the federal agency overseeing labor-related matters and union talks.
Those elections require a by-mail ballot, which can take weeks. Employees in the past were able to cast a secret ballot on site, but Alaska doesn’t have an NLRB office.
Fred Meyer, in an emailed statement, said it seeks the best for its employees.
“We respect our associates right to choose what’s best for them,” stated a company spokesperson. “At Fred Meyer, we are committed to continuing to provide total compensation package that rewards our associates, provides industry leading healthcare and a retirement plan for their future.”