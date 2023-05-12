Fred Meyer West

News-Miner

Employees at Fred Meyer West in Fairbanks are seeking to unionize.

 News-Miner

Nonrepresented employees at the West Fairbanks Fred Meyer on Airport Way signed union authorization cards and filed for a union election, according to a news release from the United Food and Commercial Workers Union Local 1496 (UFCW Local 1496).

Some of the largest key issues, according to the union, include a need for pay raises, working conditions, better health benefits and reliable scheduling, said Silvana Tirban, secretary-treasurer for Local 1496.

Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.