The trial of a mother and daughter from Nenana who allegedly schemed to defraud an elderly woman is set to begin.
Vickie Moyle, 64, and Annie Williams, 46, were charged in June 2021 with one felony count of scheme to defraud over $10,000 and one felony count of theft more than $25,000. The alleged plot involved a financially exploitative real-estate deal with an elderly resident of Nenana.
In the alleged scheme, Moyle led the 71-year-old female victim to believe her home was under foreclosure by the city of Nenana. The pair then authored a deal in which Williams would buy the home, valued at $71,000, for 13 monthly payments of $500. These payments would total approximately $6,533.67.
Moyle told the elderly victim that “it was better to get something for the home than nothing,” according to an Alaska State Trooper dispatch. Moyle then reportedly rushed the victim to a notary to sign a quitclaim deed that would turn the property over to Williams, according to the report.
Moyle and Williams were allegedly aware that the victim would have to repay more than $17,000 in grant money to the Interior Regional Housing Authority if she moved away from the property within five years of receiving the funds. This would have caused the elderly victim to incur additional debt to IRHA and lose the equity of her home that had no mortgage, according to the trooper report.
Moyle worked at the time as the executive director of Nenana Seniors Center.
Opening arguments are set to begin at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.
