Local law enforcement agencies determined Thursday morning that a suspected bomb in Fairbanks was not a real explosive.
According to a news release, an employee at the Tanana Chiefs Conference Sobering Center on Moore Street called 911 around 8 a.m. Thursday and reported that they found what looked like a bomb with timers on it in a client's backpack.
FPD requested in a FaceBook post around 8:30 a.m. that anyone within a quarter mile range of the 1300 block of Moore Street evacuate the area. Pioneer Park was also evacuated, according to Fairbanks North Star Borough Spokesperson Lanien Livingston. Local roads were barricaded at McCollum Ave and Eagan Ave.
The 65th Explosive Ordnance Disposal Company based at Fort Wainwright responded to the bomb threat and determined around 10:40 a.m. that the device was not a real bomb and residents could return to the area.
FPD found that the Sobering Center client who had the device did not make any verbal threats and was asleep when the employee called 911.
Editor's Note: This story has been updated as more information became available.
Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com.