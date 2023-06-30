A 38-year-old Fairbanks man was arrested Thursday evening on charges of attempted armed robbery of a credit union, according to a Fairbanks Police Department news release.
According to the news release, Fairbanks police officers received multiple calls of an active robbery at the Global Credit Union branch (formerly Alaska USA Federal Credit Union) at 1261 Airport Way.
One caller said the robber at around 6:30 p.m. “was demanding money from a bank employee and had an AR-15 rifle." Police officers arrived on scene and set up a perimeter, when shortly after a credit union customer threw the weapon outside. The officers entered the building and arrested the suspect, identified as Anthony Ray Joseph.
According to the FPD news release, several witnesses stated to officers that Joseph allegedly walked up to the counter and demanded $50,000.
"He then pulled out a weapon and continued to demand the money while cussing at and threatening the employee," FPD states. "Witnesses stated that a few moments before officers arrived, the suspect threw the weapon across the floor and that is when a customer threw it outside."
Officers later identified the fire as a replica of an MP-5 submachine gun with a real magazine loaded with real ammunition.
Joseph was arrested and transported to the Fairbanks Correctional Center on felony charges of first degree robbery and second-degree terroristic threatening.
FPD is asking anyone with additional information to contact Officer Jordan Sori at jsori@fairbanks.us or 907-450-6500.
Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.