Fairbanks Police Department

A 38-year-old Fairbanks man was arrested Thursday evening on charges of attempted armed robbery of a credit union, according to a Fairbanks Police Department news release.

According to the news release, Fairbanks police officers received multiple calls of an active robbery at the Global Credit Union branch (formerly Alaska USA Federal Credit Union) at 1261 Airport Way.

