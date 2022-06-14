The husband of a Fox woman missing for nearly eight months has been charged with first-degree murder and other crimes, according to Alaska State Troopers.
Robert Bridges, 59, was arrested Friday after a tour group discovered the remains of Kimberly Bridges, 65, near the Yukon River Bridge off the Dalton Highway in late May. She was reported missing by her husband on October 25, 2021.
According to court documents, Robert told troopers that he had last seen Kimberly leaving their home with two unknown people on Oct. 24. He mentioned that she suffered from mental health issues and had recently mentioned suicide.
“The nature of the report was highly suspicious, and the Alaska Bureau of Investigation began a multi-month investigation into the disappearance,” according to a trooper dispatch report.
The investigation determined that Robert had searched for roads that intersected with rivers in the area and conducted extensive research in the area of the Yukon River Bridge, according to court documents. He was reportedly seen on surveillance footage driving a rented U-Haul truck with a folded mattress in the bed on the Elliott Highway on Oct. 24.
“Robert stated that between Oct. 22, 2021, and Oct. 25, 2021, he rented or purchased multiple different vehicles that he drove,” according to the complaint.
Kimberly’s body was found in a pullout on the Dalton Highway on May 25, approximately nine miles south of the Yukon River Bridge, according to court documents. The body was wrapped in bedding and a green tarp that reportedly matched a tarp photographed outside of Robert’s home last summer.
The medical examiner determined that Kimberly died from a gunshot wound to the head and the manner of death was ruled a homicide, according to court documents. Blood stains on the bedding reportedly appeared to be consistent with her being shot while lying in bed.
Bank statements showed that Robert allegedly purchased bed sheets and blankets on Oct. 25, according to court documents.
On June 5, Robert learned that human remains had been located near the Yukon River Bridge. “Robert then contacted investigators stating he heard Kimberly’s remains had been located,” according to the complaint. “The identity of the remains had not been provided to Robert.”
He was charged Friday with first-degree murder, second-degree murder and tampering with evidence in connection with the death. Robert is currently being held at Fairbanks Correctional Center on a $1,000,000 bail, according to troopers.
He is scheduled to appear in Fairbanks Court on June 21 for a preliminary hearing. Robert has not previously faced felony charges in Alaska, according to court records.