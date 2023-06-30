Firefighters responded to a structure fire at Log Cabin Court and 12th Avenue in downtown Fairbanks Thursday morning after a local resident reported the blaze.
According to Fairbanks Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief Andrew Coccaro, flames were visible from front of the two-story residential house.
Fire engines responded within moments and the department requested mutual aid from Fort Wainwright Fire Department and University Fire Department.
Fairbanks Fire Chief Scott Raygor told the News-Miner Thursday that four people were evacuated from the building.
“This was a vacant building that had not been kept up,” Raygor said. “It had people living in it that were not authorized to be there. “
Raygor said no injuries were reported from either the occupants or responding personnel.
"There was fire damage to the front room of the structure and smoke damage to the rest of the building," Raygor said. "The cause of the fire is under investigation."
