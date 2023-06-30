House fire

Firefighters respond to a house fire at 12th Avenue and Log Cabin Court Thursday morning, June 29, 2023, in downtown Fairbanks. 

 Jack Barnwell/News-Miner

Firefighters responded to a structure fire at Log Cabin Court and 12th Avenue in downtown Fairbanks Thursday morning after a local resident reported the blaze.

According to Fairbanks Fire Department Assistant Fire Chief Andrew Coccaro, flames were visible from front of the two-story residential house.

Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.