Four people were killed over the weekend in separate car accidents along the Parks Highway, including a North Pole man.
The first accident happened shortly after 6 p.m. Saturday on Sheep Creek Bridge located at Mile 88 of the Parks Highway in Willow. According to Alaska State Troopers, a 2010 Dodge Ram pickup truck and a 2012 Ford Fusion were stopped in the highway’s northbound lane waiting to turn left when the Ford Fusion was rear-ended by a 1986 Toyota 4-Runner traveling “at a high rate of speed over the bridge.” The Ford Fusion subsequently rear-ended the Dodge Ram, troopers said.
Isaiah Harding, 20, of North Pole, was pronounced dead on the scene. Harding was one of five occupants inside the Ford Fusion. Seven other people were transported to the hospital for injuries, troopers said.
All involved drivers were cooperative during the investigation which is ongoing, according to troopers. Alcohol is not suspected to be a factor in the incident.
On Sunday, three-people were killed in a head-on vehicle collision at Mile 87 of the Parks Highway around 3 p.m. A preliminary investigation revealed that a compact car struck a pickup truck after attempting to pass in a no-pass zone, troopers said. The compact car had a single occupant and the pickup truck had two occupants inside. Both vehicles were fully engulfed in flames upon trooper arrival and all three individuals were declared deceased at the scene, according to troopers. The investigation is ongoing, and their names have not been released.
