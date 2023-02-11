Alaska State Troopers

Four Fairbanks-area residents have been arrested in connection with a missing man whose body was found last June.

Kyle Titus, 35, siblings Charles Michael Darby, 38, and Roselyn Marjorie Darby, 37, and Sawyer Gruben, 28, were indicted by a Fairbanks grand jury Thursday in connection with the death of 32-year-old Robert Charles Evans. The four were each charged with first-degree murder as well as second-degree theft, tampering with evidence and mutilation of a corpse.

Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com