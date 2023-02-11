Four Fairbanks-area residents have been arrested in connection with a missing man whose body was found last June.
Kyle Titus, 35, siblings Charles Michael Darby, 38, and Roselyn Marjorie Darby, 37, and Sawyer Gruben, 28, were indicted by a Fairbanks grand jury Thursday in connection with the death of 32-year-old Robert Charles Evans. The four were each charged with first-degree murder as well as second-degree theft, tampering with evidence and mutilation of a corpse.
The body of Evans was discovered near Mile 38 of the Elliott Highway on June 12, 2022. According to court documents, the Alaska Bureau of Investigations (ABI) found the body wrapped in green cellophane and industrial plastic. Portions of the body were wrapped in black plastic trash bags and the feet of the victim were tied together with rope. Investigators also found a black plastic sled with rope and a backpack containing collectible coins near the body.
An autopsy revealed that Evans was shot in the head with a .22 caliber gun. The death was ruled a homicide.
Evans allegedly broke into a North Pole home with two accomplices in December 2021 and stole $380,000 in cash, multiple firearms, and a collection of rare coins. According to court documents, he was arrested at Fairbanks International Airport on Jan. 4. 2022, on his way to Las Vegas. He was carrying more than $5,000 in cash along with watches and jewelry at the time of his arrest. After his release, he apparently disappeared.
Roselyn Darby told troopers that Titus gave her stolen coins from the North Pole burglary. She admitted that she knew Evans robbed the North Pole home and told investigators she bought some coins from him.
Kyle Titus was arrested in May 2022 in connection with an unrelated sexual assault and robbery. In a search of Titus’ downtown home, Alaska State Troopers found .22 caliber ammunition and a pistol barrel of a .22 caliber firearm. They also found rare collectable coins that apparently had been stolen from the North Pole home months earlier.
Gruben, an acquaintance of Evans, told troopers that he had rented a room for Evans at Hampton Inn & Suites from Jan. 5 through Jan. 9, 2022. Over those five days, Gruben drove Evans to various locations to hide cash.
Gruben went to Evans’ hotel room on Jan. 9 and found that Evans was gone but had left his belongings behind, including coins that were later identified as having been stolen from the North Pole residence.
Roselyn Darby called Evans on Jan. 8. According to cell-phone records, it was the last call Evans ever received. His phone was turned off at a downtown Fairbanks home and never turned back on, charging documents stated. According to troopers, Evans was last active on Facebook on Jan. 8, 2022.
Investigators told Evans’ family members on June 22, 2022, that his body had been found and his death was being investigated as a homicide.
Roselyn Darby told Kyle Titus in a recorded phone call on June 23, 2022, that “the Big Fish” has been found. Titus asked when the “Big Fish” was found, but Darby did not respond, charging documents stated.
Investigators found supplies at U-Haul Moving & Storage of Fairbanks in July that were similar to the items found near Evans’ body, including plastic coverings, plastic movers wrap and rope.
Troopers then searched Gruben’s South Fairbanks home and Roselyn Darby’s downtown Fairbanks home on July 22, 2022.
A fingerprint on the sled used to lower Evans’ body down the embankment on the side of the Elliott Highway allegedly matched with Charles Darby, according to charging documents.
Charles Darby attempted to leave Fairbanks on Feb. 8, 2023, but was arrested and held by authorities.
