Foundation Health Partners is hosting an employee and community blood drive Wednesday.
The LIFEmobile of Blood Bank of Alaska will be parked in the main lobby parking lot at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Foundation Health Partners is hosting an employee and community blood drive Wednesday.
The LIFEmobile of Blood Bank of Alaska will be parked in the main lobby parking lot at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday.
According to the Blood Bank of Alaska, they currently need O+, O-, and A blood types.
People who are in good health, 18-years-old and older, weigh at least 113 pounds, and have not donated blood in 56 days, are eligible to donate. Appointments are preferred, but not required. Appointments can be made by calling 907-222-5630.
Donors are encouraged to eat well, stay hydrated, and bring a photo ID.
Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575.
or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com.