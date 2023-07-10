Fairbanks Memorial Hospital

News-Miner photo

News-Miner photo

Fairbanks Memorial Hospital.

 News-Miner photo

Foundation Health Partners is hosting an employee and community blood drive Wednesday.

The LIFEmobile of Blood Bank of Alaska will be parked in the main lobby parking lot at Fairbanks Memorial Hospital from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575.

or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com.