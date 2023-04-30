Some people pay hundreds of dollars to go on a flight seeing tour in the Alaska Range. For these soldiers, it was another training exercise.
The Sugar Bears at Fort Wainwright, a company of CH-47F Chinooks, have had a partnership with the National Park Service since the late 1970s to deliver fuel and supplies to the basecamp at Mount Denali.
I boarded a CH-47 helicopter at Fort Wainwright Monday morning. The aircraft contained fuel, extra winter gear in case of an emergency, and a crew of seven. I listened to the whooping noises of the rotor blades as we flew across the Tanana Flats and through the Alaska Range.
I stared in awe out the left side of the helicopter at the north face of Denali, something I’ve only seen in photos.
The crew first delivered around 500 gallons of fuel and established a emergency fuel station at the basecamp, located at 7,200 feet above sea level on the Southeast Fork of the Kahiltna Glacier.
Chief Warrant Officer 5 François Collard said that the fuel is used for search and rescue teams so they can top off their fuel at the basecamp in case of an emergency.
The temperature at basecamp hovered around 14 degrees Fahrenheit, as the camp sat in the shadow of Mount Hunter.
Tucker Chenoweth, the South District Ranger for the park service, said the Sugar Bears annually deliver equipment to the mountain camp so it’s ready to go for mountaineering season. This year, approximately 1,300 climbers will attempt to summit Denali, according to Chenoweth.
The two helicopter crews from Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 52nd Aviation Regiment loaded approximately 8,000 pounds of equipment from the park service at the Talkeetna Airport.
The crew was made up of Sgt. Nick Andersen, Staff Sgt. Justin Renner, Chief Warrant Officer 2 Merit Arcand, Capt. Jake Norris, Chief Warrant 5 François Collard, Sgt. Tyler Henry, and Sgt. Josh Thomas.
Collard pointed out mountains and glaciers in the Alaska Range as they flew along the 44-mile long Kahiltna Glacier.
Collard, who has been a pilot in the military for 21 years and has over 4,000 hours flight hours, said that the partnership with the park service allows the pilots to train in a high altitude environment.
“The performance of the aircraft is greatly reduced when you fly at higher altitude and the human performance is changed,” he said. “This is not a pressurized aircraft so we used supplemental oxygen to stay awake.”
Back at basecamp, the crews unloaded tents, plywood, propane, search and rescue supplies, medical equipment and food.
Chenoweth said the parks service packs food such as hamburgers, bacon, pancakesDC and candy bars.
“Search and rescue food is really important,” he said. The rangers also do resource protection, manage trash and litter, educate mountaineers, and conduct search and rescue missions.
Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com.