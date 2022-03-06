An active duty soldier stationed at Fort Wainwright was arrested on several counts of sexual abuse of a minor after he allegedly admitted to engaging in sexual activity with a 15-year-old victim.
Brendon Middleton, 19, of Fort Wainwright, is charged with two counts of second-degree sexual abuse of a minor and two counts of third-degree sexual abuse of a minor related to the offenses, which reportedly occurred in January.
Alaska State Troopers contacted Middleton on Feb. 1 after the agency received a report that he engaged in sexual activity with a 15-year-old girl, charging documents stated. The victim told troopers that she met Middleton through Tinder, an online dating application, and the pair engaged in sexual intercourse one time.
“[The victim] told investigators Middleton told her not to discuss their relationship with authorities because he will go to jail,” according to charging documents. He was allegedly aware of the girl’s age prior to sexual contact.
During an interview with troopers, Middleton admitted to engaging in sexual penetration with the girl inside his vehicle in a parking lot near Airport Way and Cowles Street, according to charging documents.
A Fort Wainwright representative confirmed that Middleton is stationed on the base.
“Pvt. Brandon Middleton is an active duty soldier assigned to U.S. Army Alaska at Fort Wainwright,” said John Pennel, media relations chief for U.S. Army Alaska. “Army officials are aware of the arrest and charges and we are working in coordination with the Alaska State Troopers in their investigation.”
Middleton is at least the fifth Fort Wainwright soldier to have been arrested on charges of sexual abuse of a minor since October 2021.