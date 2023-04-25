Endeavor Riley

Endeavor Ryan Riley, 24, is facing a murder charge in connection with the death of his wife, Kayla Kugtsun, 25.

 Facebook image

A Fairbanks man and Fort Wainwright soldier faces felony murder charges after he found his wife dead Sunday morning at their South Fairbanks home.

According to court documents, Endeavor Ryan Riley, 24, called 911 around 7:25 a.m. Sunday after he woke up to find his 25-year-old wife, Kayla Kugtsun, dead at their home in the 1100 block of Garden Way.

