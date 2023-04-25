A Fairbanks man and Fort Wainwright soldier faces felony murder charges after he found his wife dead Sunday morning at their South Fairbanks home.
According to court documents, Endeavor Ryan Riley, 24, called 911 around 7:25 a.m. Sunday after he woke up to find his 25-year-old wife, Kayla Kugtsun, dead at their home in the 1100 block of Garden Way.
Riley told Fairbanks police that he bought alcohol and hung out with Kugtsun and her sister on Saturday night. He said that the three went to Fort Wainwright to spend time with friends where he had five iced tea cocktails. The group then went to the country bar The Spur around midnight where Riley drank beer. Riley said the last thing he remembered was dancing with Kugtsun at The Spur.
Riley said he woke up around 7 a.m. Sunday and saw that his wife was unresponsive and her face was discolored. He told police that he thought Kugtsun killed herself.
The sister told police that Kugtsun and Riley dropped her off at her home around 2 a.m. Sunday. She said Riley was "black out" drunk at the time, according to charging documents.
The investigation revealed that Kugtsun sent text messages to several people stating that Riley attacked her. Kugtsun wrote that Riley bit her thumb, punched her face, and strangled her. Kugtsun texted several people photos of her injuries. She messaged Riley at 4:27 a.m. Sunday that she sent messages and photos of the alleged assault to multiple people.
Investigators found a handwritten note from Kugtsun on a table that read, "You promised me you would never hurt me again, and I promised that I would leave you if you hurt me again." In the note, Kugtsun wrote that she planned to file for divorce. The woman's wedding rings were next to the note.
Neighbors told police that they heard Riley and Kugtsun yelling at around 3 a.m or 4 a.m. Sunday morning. They saw Kugtsun walk out of the home and then walk back inside. They heard "thumping sounds followed by silence."
Investigators saw that Kugtsun's face, neck, hands, and arms were bruised and scratched. They suspect that her skull was fractured.
The District Attorney's office charged Riley with felony first-degree murder and felony second-degree assault.
According to John Pennell, the 11th Airborne Division media relations chief, Riley is a specialist calvary scout assigned to the 1st Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 11th Airborne Divison at Fort Wainwright. Pennell said Riley joined the Army in September 2017 and arrived in Alaska in September 2020.
Alaska Public Media reported that Kugstun was a University of Alaska Fairbanks student and employee.
According to Kugtsun's LinkedIn account, she worked at the University of Alaska Foundation after receiving her Bachelor of business administration.
Riley pleaded guilty on July 24, 2022, to domestic violence-related misdemeanor criminal mischief.
Kugtsun's family set up a GoFundMe fundraiser for her funeral expenses. She's originally from the village Kwigillinook, according to her Facebook page.
