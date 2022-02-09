An active-duty soldier stationed at Fort Wainwright was arrested on several counts of sexual abuse of a minor after he allegedly admitted to engaging in sexual activity with a 14-year-old victim.
Jordan Savon Colvin, 20, of Fort Wainwright, is charged with four counts of second-degree sexual abuse of a minor related to the alleged offenses, which occurred periodically between September 2021 and January 2022.
Alaska State Troopers arrested Colvin on Feb. 1 after the agency received a report that he had sexually abused a minor in 2021, charging documents stated. The 14-year-old victim told troopers that she had met Colvin through a mutual friend in September, and the two had engaged in sexual intercourse approximately 10 times over the five-month period.
The pair reportedly met up and engaged in sexual activities in Colvin’s barracks room on Fort Wainwright and in homes and vehicles across Fairbanks. “[The victim] disclosed Colvin hid her in his truck upon entering through the main gate in order to escort a minor on Fort Wainwright,” according to charging documents.
Colvin allegedly “made it clear he was aware [the victim] was under the age of consent,” during an interview with troopers, charging documents stated. He reportedly admitted to engaging in sexual activity with the girl on at least five occasions.
A Fort Wainwright representative confirmed that Colvin is an active duty soldier stationed on the base.
“Pfc. Jordan S. Colvin is an active-duty soldier assigned to the 1st Battalion, 52nd Aviation Regiment at Fort Wainwright,” said John Pennel, media relations chief for U.S. Army Alaska. “U.S. Army Alaska is monitoring the case, and will assist the Alaska State Troopers as needed.”
Colvin is at least the fourth Fort Wainwright soldier to have been arrested on charges of sexual abuse of a minor since October 2021.