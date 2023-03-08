Fort Wainwright

Fort Wainwright is the first health department in Alaska to receive national accreditation through the Public Health Advisory Board.

 News Miner File Photo

The Fort Wainwright Public Health Department received national accreditation on Tuesday through the Public Health Accreditation Board (PHAB).

According to a news release, Fort Wainwright is the first health department in Alaska to receive thw national recognition. It is the third in the Army to do so, after Fort Bragg Department of Public Health, North Carolina, and Fort Riley Department of Public Health, Kansas.