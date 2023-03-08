The Fort Wainwright Public Health Department received national accreditation on Tuesday through the Public Health Accreditation Board (PHAB).
According to a news release, Fort Wainwright is the first health department in Alaska to receive thw national recognition. It is the third in the Army to do so, after Fort Bragg Department of Public Health, North Carolina, and Fort Riley Department of Public Health, Kansas.
The program of national accreditation advances and transforms the quality and performance of public health departments, the release stated.
“We are pleased and excited to be recognized for achieving national standards that foster effectiveness and promote continuous quality programs,” said Maj. Stefanie Cocchimiglio, a public health nurse at Fort Wainwright. “The accreditation process helps to ensure that the programs and services we provide are as responsive as possible to the needs of our community. With accreditation, Fort Wainwright Public Health Department is demonstrating increased accountability and credibility to the public, patients, elected officials and partner organizations with which we work.”