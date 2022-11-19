A potlatch Friday at Fort Wainwright included approximately 2,000 attendees — some Alaska Native, some U.S. military — all on base to honor one of the Army’s newest divisions, the 11th Airborne.

Col. Stephen Phillips welcomed elders and community members from Tanana Chiefs Conference, Fairbanks Native Association, the Alaska Native Veterans Association, Denakkanaaga, Doyon Ltd. and the Nenana Native Association, and soldiers from the 11th Airborne Division and Fort Wainwright garrison command staff.

