A potlatch Friday at Fort Wainwright included approximately 2,000 attendees — some Alaska Native, some U.S. military — all on base to honor one of the Army’s newest divisions, the 11th Airborne.
Col. Stephen Phillips welcomed elders and community members from Tanana Chiefs Conference, Fairbanks Native Association, the Alaska Native Veterans Association, Denakkanaaga, Doyon Ltd. and the Nenana Native Association, and soldiers from the 11th Airborne Division and Fort Wainwright garrison command staff.
Chris Simon, the chair of Doyon’s board of directors, told soldiers a potlatch is the Native way of saying thank you, and honoring and welcoming them.
“Together we’re strong,” Benno Cleveland, president of the Alaska Native Veterans Association, told soldiers.
Sen. Dan Sullivan, an infantry officer and colonel in the Marine Corps, spoke of the special patriotism in the Alaska Native community and the importance of U.S. Army Alaska becoming the 11th Airborne Division.
Ch’eghwtsen’ is the guiding principle of the Tanana Chiefs Conference and means true love in the Lower Tanana dialect, Brian Ridley, president of Tanana Chiefs Conference, shared with the crowd gathered for the event.
