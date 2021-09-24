Fort Wainwright’s main gate, located off Gaffney Road, fully reopened at 11:59 p.m. Thursday. The gate has been closed all summer for repairs and improvement work.
Construction began in early June and finished about a week ahead of schedule. Luke Barnum, project manager for Fort Wainwright Public Works, said that the work was “largely a repair project for the front gate.” The goal of the construction was to repave and repair the road, improve security and better control the traffic flow. Everything is updated and “looks a little nicer,” Barnum said of the $2.6 million construction project (which was $3.3 million including design, planning and contract administration).
The biggest improvement, according to Barnum, was the new commercial parking area, a place for commercial trucks to undergo safety checks. Previously, the vehicles would pull to the side of the road to be checked, which was hazardous for traffic. The new pullout area keeps trucks off the main road.
Other than these improvements and new pavement, the roundabout and entrance are essentially the same. “It shouldn’t be a big change for people driving through,” Barnum said. The project had been talked about for years, Barnum said, adding that, “This was the year to do it.”
People should note that the reopening of the main gate impacts access to Fort Wainwright. The Visitor’s Center, which was temporarily moved to the Lazelle Gate, will return to the main gate, according to Fort Wainwright’s Facebook page. Visitor’s Center hours are 5:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekends.
Lazelle Gate and South Gate closed at 11:59 p.m. Thursday, and Badger Gate and Trainer Gate returned to normal hours. Badger Gate is open 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day, and Trainer Gate is open 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday and 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekends.