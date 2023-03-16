After 11 months of renovations, the ice skating rink at Fort Wainwright reopened on March 9.
Fort Wainwright Morale Welfare and Recreation (MWR) closed the ice rink at the main gymnasium in April 2022, Fitness Facility Manager Tami Hibbs said. Renovations to the ice rink, which was built in 1994, included laying a new concrete slab and installing new doors, new bleachers and new rubberized flooring.
The indoor ice skating rink prepares soldiers for combat in an Arctic environment, Community Recreation Division Chief Angela Coltellaro said. She said they practice fighting on a slippery surface and acclimating to the cold.
The last day to skate during the winter season is May 14. MWR will continue renovations this summer by expanding the skate room to hold more skates, updating the PA system and adding an ADA-accessible ramp to the warming space, Coltellaro and Hibbs said.
Sisters Mia Boswell and Vivia Boswell skate for the Fairbanks Figure Skating Club and said they enjoyed practicing on the new rink.
The Boswell sisters said they’re excited that the ice rink has reopened. “It’s something to do over spring break,” Mia Boswell said. Mia has been figure skating for eight years and Vivia has been figure skating for two years.
Mia Boswell recently competed in the 2023 Arctic Winter Games in Wood Buffalo, Alberta, Canada. “It was very intense,” she said.
Officials broke ground on the new aquatics center last summer. It will open in the fall of 2024 with a 25-meter pool and a splash pad, Coltellaro said.
The $99 million gym annex is currently out to bid and will open in a few years. The annex will include a full-size turf soccer field and a 200-meter track. Coltellaro said the goal of the annex is for soldiers to train for the Army Combat Fitness Test (ACFT).
The ice rink is open for skating from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Fridays, and noon to 3 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. The rink is open for recreational hockey from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on. Tuesdays and Thursdays, 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Fridays, and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.
For DoD ID holders, it costs $5 for adults to skate and $4 for children to skate. For non-DoD holders, it costs $6 for adults to skate and $5 for children to skate. Children 4 years old and younger are free.
