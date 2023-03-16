After 11 months of renovations, the ice skating rink at Fort Wainwright reopened on March 9.

Fort Wainwright Morale Welfare and Recreation (MWR) closed the ice rink at the main gymnasium in April 2022, Fitness Facility Manager Tami Hibbs said. Renovations to the ice rink, which was built in 1994, included laying a new concrete slab and installing new doors, new bleachers and new rubberized flooring.

Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com