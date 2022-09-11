In a somber Friday ceremony, Fort Wainwright marked 21 years since the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks left an impact on both U.S. and the global community.
Fort Wainwright garrison commander Col. Nate Surrey remarked on the impact the terrorist attacks had on American history, while Army riflemen carried a out an honor guard salute honoring those civilians and first responders who died in the attack and its immediate aftermath and to “the Americans who lost their lives overseas while taking the fight to the militant Islamic extremist network al-Qaeda responsible for the attacks and those who harbored them.”
Surrey said remembering Sept. 11 remains important.
“It is important that we never allow what happened on that day to be forgotten,” Surrey said. “There are soldiers serving in the military today that were born after that date, which is surreal when you think about it.”
Surrey was a lieutenant serving at Fort Wainwright when the terrorist attacks occurred.
“I remember what it did to our nation, the loss of lives and the next two decades of the war on terror that we’re still in to this day,” Surrey said.
Surrey said 9/11 remains a “very emotional day for him,” much like anyone else who remembers it or spent 20 years “making sure something like it never happens again.”
Friday’s ceremony marked the first time in two years that it was held in person; Covid-19 pandemic safety measures prevented ceremonies in 2020 and 2021.
The ceremony included the bell ringing and moment of silence for those who died, followed by the playing of taps by an Army trumpeter and Amazing Grace by Fairbanks Police Sgt. Nate Werner on bagpipes. Eve Baker led those in attendance in singing “God Bless America.”
The attacks claimed the lives of 2,977 people after al-Qadea terrorists hijacked four commercial jets and crashed them into the World Trade Center towers in New York City and the Pentagon in Washington D.C. A fourth jet crashed in a field near Stonybrook, Pennsylvania after passengers attempted to retake it.
“Not since Pearl Harbor has America witnessed such devastation on our own soil,” Surrey said. “But true to our spirit, America united and overcame insurmountable odds driven by love for each other and the preservation of the American way of life.”
Those who died included the 343 firefighters and 71 law enforcement who responded to the scene during the attacks.
“We witnessed thousands of police officers, firefighters and military personnel running toward extreme danger with total disregard for their personal well being,” Surrey said.
During the ceremony Surrey said the “courage of our first responders was one that could only be manifested by free men and women built on a foundation of love for one’s country and fellow citizens.”
“It is very important to keep those events seared in our brains of what evil can truly do to our nation if we are not vigilant,” Surrey said.
Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.