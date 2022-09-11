In a somber Friday ceremony, Fort Wainwright marked 21 years since the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks left an impact on both U.S. and the global community.

Fort Wainwright garrison commander Col. Nate Surrey remarked on the impact the terrorist attacks had on American history, while Army riflemen carried a out an honor guard salute honoring those civilians and first responders who died in the attack and its immediate aftermath and to “the Americans who lost their lives overseas while taking the fight to the militant Islamic extremist network al-Qaeda responsible for the attacks and those who harbored them.”

Contact reporter Jack Barnwell at 907-459-7587 or jbarnwell@newsminer.com.