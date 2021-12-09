The former executive director of Fairbanks Youth Advocates has been arrested on felony charges after allegedly embezzling tens of thousands of dollars from the nonprofit organization that supports at-risk and homeless youth, according to court documents.
Alnise Wyles, 28, was arraigned Monday in Fairbanks Superior Court on one count of first-degree theft and on count of scheme to defraud. She was booked into Fairbanks Correctional Center and released after posting $10,000 bond.
Wyles allegedly made hundreds of unauthorized personal transactions on an organization credit card, totaling more than $90,860.90 over a 10-month period between June 2020 and April 2021, the complaint states. She reportedly spent the funds on rent, extensive travel, fitness studio memberships and her children’s private school tuition, according to the complaint.
Brian Taylor, executive director for Fairbanks Youth Advocates, said the organization immediately notified police and terminated Wyles after discovering numerous suspicious transactions during an internal financial review in April. He said the allegations against Wyles “deeply break our hearts.”
“Fairbanks Youth Advocates is committed to getting those funds returned that were intended for at-risk youth of the Fairbanks North Star Borough area,” Taylor said Wednesday. “We were blessed to have some very godly interim leadership come in and help us right the ship.”
Wyles was hired as chief executive officer at The Door in January 2020. The Door is a homeless youth shelter operated under Fairbanks Youth Advocates that serves teens ages 12-18, according to the complaint. She became CEO in June 2020.
Wyles reportedly admitted to spending $61,305 in personal transactions on the organization’s credit card and checking account during interviews with police, the complaint states. The organization hired a forensic accounting firm to conduct an investigation following her termination in May 2021.
Each charge Wyles faces is a class B felony that carries up to 10 years in prison. She is expected to appear in Fairbanks Superior Court Feb. 8, 2022, for a preliminary hearing.