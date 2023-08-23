A former University of Alaska Fairbanks student is suing the school, claiming that she received permanent injuries after consuming hot sauce in a UAF culinary class.

According to a civil complaint filed in the Fourth Judicial District at Fairbanks on July 14, Ariel Lamp requests $100,00 in damages and costs from UAF.

