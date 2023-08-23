A former University of Alaska Fairbanks student is suing the school, claiming that she received permanent injuries after consuming hot sauce in a UAF culinary class.
According to a civil complaint filed in the Fourth Judicial District at Fairbanks on July 14, Ariel Lamp requests $100,00 in damages and costs from UAF.
Lamp was a full-time student at UAF in February, 2022 when she was enrolled in a culinary class. The complaint states, “the teacher negligently provided spoonfuls of Da Bomb hot sauce and invited the students to consume them without mixing with any food or sauce.”
Lamp swallowed spoonfuls of three different types of Da Bomb hot sauce and felt pain and discomfort in her abdominal area shortly after, the complaint stated.
According to the complaint, the student sought medical treatment and ended up leaving the university due to the pain.
Lamp alleges that consuming the hot sauce at UAF caused injury and/or aggravated pre-existing conditions.
Lamp altered her diet and takes medication, but “continues to have gastroesophageal symptoms from consuming the hot sauce at UAF,” and has “suffered severe, permanent physical injury from consuming the hot sauce at UAF,” the complaint states.
The complaint claims that the UAF professor disregarded the information on the bottle to consume one drop at a time with extreme caution, and “negligently encouraged the students in the class to consume Da Bomb hot sauce when he knew or should have known that the product was not safe for everyone to consume and he filled spoonfuls of the hot sauce containing more than a drop and declined to mix the hot sauce with food or anything else.”
Da Bomb hot sauce, manufactured in Kansas City comes in four levels of heat: Ghost Pepper at 22,800 Scovilles, Beyond Insanity at 135,600 Scovilles, Ground Zero at 321,900 Scovilles, and The Final Answer at a 1.5 million Scovilles, the Spicin Foods website states. Standard pepper sprays have around 1 million scoville units and bear spray has around 3 million scoville units, according to The Washington Post.
Marmian Grimes, a spokesperson for UAF, said that the university received a copy of the lawsuit earlier this month and is currently reviewing it.
