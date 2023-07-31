Dave Elzey came out of retirement this summer to patrol Golden Heart Plaza and downtown Fairbanks.
Elzey retired from the Fairbanks Police Department in 2018 after 21 years. Elzey said he became a police officer because he wanted to be a good force in the community.
“What better thing to do than serve where you live and the place you love and your home?” Elzey said. “It can’t get any better than that for a career.”
He said that he worked with many fantastic people during his career and has good memories of his time at FPD.
Elzey and his wife moved to Washington after he retired. “I can’t complain about retirement at all,” he said.
Elzey returned to Fairbanks at the beginning of June to patrol Golden Heart Plaza for the summer. “The reality is I’m not super interested in being the front line guy answering calls for service at 2 a.m.,” he said said. Elzey said his job this summer is to generally keep the peace in the park.
“In the summertime, [Golden Heart Plaza] attracts a lot of people, a lot of tourists, locals, and a lot of the transients,” he said. He has been patrolling the areas of downtown from Cushman Street to Wendell Avenue, Golden Heart Plaza, Griffin Park, and the 500 blocks of First, Second, and Third Avenue.
Elzey well known during his time at FPD for building relationships with the residents of Fairbanks, and he’s continued that this summer.
“I just realized early on that the way that you do correct policing is you do know the community you’re serving, you know who they are, what’s going on, and you know the players,” he said. “These guys, I know them and they know me and that makes policing a lot easier and friendlier.”
Elzey said what he’s doing this summer is community policing. “This is literally a cop in the community, not stuck at the station doing paperwork, not stuck in his car going call to call, this is a situation where you’re actually out in the community doing policing,” he said. “You have to be here if you want to be successful, not about driving by.”
He knows the business owners downtown, he answers questions for tourists, and he breaks up fights and dumps out alcohol containers.
Elzey believes his role in downtown Fairbanks is a preventative measure and that he can deescalate potentially dangerous situations because people know him. He often deals with issues in the park and plaza without making arrests. “That’s the key to the whole thing is it’s not about taking people to jail,” he said.
Elzey said that he does not allow fighting or drinking in the park. If people are causing problems in the park, he has the ability to kick them out for the day, he said. “It goes with keeping a general peace in the park,” he said.
“There’s an understanding that’s developed within the overall park community here,” Elzey said. “They know what I will and won’t tolerate, when I take them to jail — they know where those lines are because I’ve told them.”
Elzey said that he believes that alcohol is the catalyst to issues downtown. “I don’t allow the drinking, he said. “I will dump their bottle whenever I see it and they know that.” He works with the Emergency Service Patrol (ESP), formerly known as Community Service Patrol, that takes incapacitated or intoxicated persons into protective custody for transport to safe places.
“It’s really fortunate that we were able to bring Officer Elzey back to work downtown for the summer, especially given our critical staffing situation,” Chief Dupee said.
Contact Haley Lehman at 907-459-7575 or by email at hlehman@newsminer.com.